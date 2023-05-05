RED OAK — Mayson Hartley won two conference titles and broke her own school record and the conference meet record in the 3,000-meter run and Isaac Jones took the long jump title in leading the Clarinda track and field teams to third-place finishes Thursday, May 4, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Track and Field meet.

The Cardinal boys had a shot at a runner-up team finish going into the final race, but Glenwood was able to overtake them for second. The Cardinals scored 104 points, which was 19 better than fourth-place Harlan. Glenwood ended with 107.5 points, well behind Lewis Central’s championship total of 134.

The Cardinal girls finished with 80 points, just five better than Lewis Central and eight ahead of St. Albert. Glenwood scored 133 points, six ahead of Atlantic, to win the team championship.

“It was great to see all of the athletes compete in a loaded field and not back down at all,” Clarinda head coach Chad Blank said. “All we ask as a coaching staff is that our athletes go out and compete day in and day out and they definitely did that (Thursday). Our team is full of competitors and we never like to lose, but a third-place finish on both sides is nothing to be ashamed of. The Hawkeye 10 Conference meet gets us prepared for our ultimate goals, which are coming in the next few weeks.”

Hartley’s conference championships came in the first and last races of her four-event day. She opened with a 3,000-meter school and Hawkeye 10 Conference meet record in 10 minutes, 44.12 seconds, beating the field by nearly 35 seconds. She ended her night with a win in a much tighter 1,500-meter field, taking the championship by about 2 ½ seconds in a time of 5:01.85.

Hartley was also fourth in the 800 in 2:26.95 and she anchored the third-place 1,600-meter medley relay team, joining Presley Jobe, Carli Kent and Bailey Nordyke in a finishing time of 4:28.04.

“Mayson had a great night with quite possibly the most difficult four events a distance runner can be in,” Blank said. “She took the challenge head on and competed in every event. She also broke the Hawkeye 10 meet record in the 3,000, which is nothing short of an amazing accomplishment.”

Jones leaped 22 feet, 3 inches to win the long jump title, while also clearing 6-4 to finish second in the high jump.

“Isaac was sitting second in the long jump going into his final attempt and popped off a big jump to take over first,” Blank said. “He didn’t have his best day in the high jump, but was able to score eight big points for the team.”

Jones was also part of the third-place 4x200 meter relay and fourth-place 4x400 meter relay, which both had their best times of the season. Jonah Norton, Cooper Phillips and Alec Wyman were also part of the 4x200 in a final time of 1:32.23 and Wyman, Phillips, Wyatt Schmitt and Jones finished the 4x400 in 3:35.01.

Tadyn Brown competed in four individual events for the Cardinals and medaled in each of them. He was third in the long jump at 20-8.5, third in the 200 in 23.29, fourth in the 400 in 52.95 and sixth in the 100 in 11.69.

“We threw Tadyn in four open events to maximize the points we could score and he handled it well,” Blank said. “He had to run the 400 in the slowest heat because he didn’t have a seed time in the event and he finished fourth overall running the event by himself.”

Blank also singled out Norton’s big night, including a fifth-place PR in the 400 hurdles in 59.40. He led off the 4x200 and the fourth-place 1,600 medley relay team, which finished in 3:47.20 with Adam Johnson, Wyman and Treyton Schaapherder. Norton teamed up with Levi Wise, Nathan King and Kaiden Roop for a sixth-place finish in the 4x100 in a time of 44.88.

Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner put up season’s best times in finishing third and fifth in the 1,600-meter run. Schaapherder finished in 4:31.56; Wagoner wasn’t far behind in 4:35.81. The distance duo were also third and fifth in the 3,200, with Schaapherder finishing in 9:58.05 and Wagoner in 10:21.54.

Schmitt and Xavier DeGroot placed fourth and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles, with Schmitt crossing the line in 16.93 and DeGroot in 16.99. Those two also teamed up with Wise and Roop for a fourth-place mark in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:06.49.

The 800 medley team of Wise, King, Schmitt and Phillips finished fifth in 1:38.31 and the 4x800 team of Wyman, Alex Lihs, Morgan Manes and Ronnie Weidman ended in seventh in 9:10.68.

Creighton Tuzzio added a fifth-place mark in the discus at 135-6.

Jerzee Knight had a strong night for the Cardinal girls. She was second in the 100 in 13.42, second in the 200 in 27.36, fourth in the long jump at 15-9 and anchored the 4x100 relay to a third-place mark, teaming up with Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier and Nordyke to finish in 52.25.

Kylie Meier had the meet’s second best long jump with a best leap of 16-5.5. She was also eighth in the 400 in 1:04.63. Nordyke finished eighth in the 100 hurdles in 18.45.

The Cardinals added a fifth-place finish in the 800 medley relay, sixth-place marks in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays and they were seventh in the 4x200.

“The way we set up a conference lineup doesn’t account for a lot of wins but it does maximize our point potential in the meet,” Blank said. “With our depth, we’re able to spread out the talent so each relay can score well without some of our top runners in them. Credit to all of our athletes for stepping up and competing in every race. It takes team effort to place high at any big meet, especially the Hawkeye 10 meet.”

Maddie Cole, Jobe, Kent and Taylor Cole finished the 800 medley in 1:59.25. Taylor Cole, Kent, Addy Wagoner and Meier finished the 4x400 in 4:27.91, while Maya Hunter, Kambry Gordon, Addison Moore and Amelia Hesse brought the baton around in 11:13.73 in the 4x800. The 4x200 team of Maddie Cole, Aly Meier, Kelby Gray and Wagoner finished in 1:56.81.

The Cardinals now turn their attention to a Class 2A state qualifying meet Thursday at Central Decatur in Leon. It’s a meet that will feature a lot of schools the Cardinals haven’t seen this season with the top athletes qualifying for the state meet, which takes place May 18-20 in Des Moines.

“The game plan is to fine tune a few things we are wanting to score big at state,” Blank said. “From day one we have focused on the little things and we will continue to do that until the season is over. A big thing for us is staying as fresh as possible these next few weeks.”

Full Clarinda results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: Clarinda 80.

100-meter dash: 2. Jerzee Knight 13.42; Aly Meier 14.49.

200-meter dash: 2. Jerzee Knight 27.36; Taylor Cole 28.40.

400-meter dash: 8. Kylie Meier 1:04.63; Addison Moore 1:12.84.

800-meter run: 4. Mayson Hartley 2:26.95; Maya Hunter 2:47.06.

1,500-meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 5:01.85; Richlyn Muff 6:09.94.

3,000-meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 10:44.12.

100-meter hurdles: 8. Bailey Nordyke 18.45; Paige May 19.16.

400-meter hurdles: Bailey Nordyke 1:14.98.

High jump: Carsen Wellhausen 4-6.

Long jump: 2. Kylie Meier 16-5.5; 4. Jerzee Knight 15-9.

Shot put: Lylly Merrill 27-11; Kaylee Smith 23-7.

Discus: Sage Howard 78-9; Lylly Merrill 68-3.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Jerzee Knight) 52.25.

4x200 meter relay: 7. Clarinda (Maddie Cole, Aly Meier, Kelby Gray, Addy Wagoner) 1:56.81.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Carli Kent, Addy Wagoner, Kylie Meier) 4:27.91.

4x800 meter relay: 6. Clarinda (Maya Hunter, Kambry Gordon, Addison Moore, Amelia Hesse) 11:13.73.

800-meter medley relay: 5. Clarinda (Maddie Cole, Presley Jobe, Carli Kent, Taylor Cole) 1:59.25.

1,600-meter medley relay: 3. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Carli Kent, Bailey Nordyke, Mayson Hartley) 4:28.04.

Boys

Team scoring: 3. Clarinda 104.

100-meter dash: 6. Tadyn Brown 11.69.

200-meter dash: 3. Tadyn Brown 23.29; Adam Johnson 25.13.

400-meter dash: 4. Tadyn Brown 52.95; Alex Lihs 55.87.

800-meter run: Taten Eighmy 2:36.57.

1,600-meter run: 3. Treyton Schaapherder 4:31.56; 5. Kyle Wagoner 4:35.81.

3,200-meter run: 3. Treyton Schaapherder 9:58.05; 5. Kyle Wagoner 10:21.54.

110-meter hurdles: 4. Wyatt Schmitt 16.93; 6. Xavier DeGroot 16.99.

400-meter hurdles: 5. Jonah Norton 59.40; Noah Harris 1:01.41.

High jump: 2. Isaac Jones 6-4.

Long jump: 1. Isaac Jones 22-3; 3. Tadyn Brown 20-8.5.

Shot put: Creighton Tuzzio 40-5.

Discus: 5. Creighton Tuzzio 135-6; Jordan Butt 114-8.

4x100 meter relay: 6. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Nathan King, Jonah Norton, Kaiden Roop) 44.88.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Jonah Norton, Cooper Phillips, Isaac Jones, Alec Wyman) 1:32.23.

4x400 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Cooper Phillips, Wyatt Schmitt, Isaac Jones) 3:35.01.

4x800 meter relay: 7. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Alex Lihs, Morgan Manes, Ronnie Weidman) 9:10.68.

800-meter medley relay: 5. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Nathan King, Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Phillips) 1:38.31.

1,600-meter medley relay: 4. Clarinda (Jonah Norton, Adam Johnson, Alec Wyman, Treyton Schaapherder) 3:47.20.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 4. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Levi Wise, Kaiden Roop, Wyatt Schmitt) 1:06.49.