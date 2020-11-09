 Skip to main content
Hawkeye 10 Conference names 13 Shenandoah athletes academic all-conference
The Hawkeye 10 Conference released its Fall Sports All-Academic Award winners Friday, Nov. 6, and 13 Shenandoah athletes earned the recognition.

The award goes to senior letter winners who have attained a cumulative 3.5 GPA during their high school career.

Five Mustang football athletes led the way. Those athletes were Riley Backus, Cain Lorimor, Ashtin Perrin, Ty Rogers and Zayne Zwickel.

Volleyball athletes Bailey Maher, Mia Parker, Sidda Rodewald and Olivia Stogdill were also honored.

Shenandoah had four cross country athletes earn the academic honor. Three boys in Sam Martin, Bryce McDowell and Quentin Slater, and one girl in Brenna Godfread, received the award.

