There were 12 Clarinda athletes and five from Shenandoah that earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference Winter Sports Academic Award.

The list of the 108 award recipients from across the conference was released Saturday, March 11. This award is given to senior letter winners who have attained a cumulative 3.5 GPA during their high school career.

Seven of Clarinda’s 12 athletes were part of either the wrestling or basketball cheerleading team this winter. Jorja Brown, Arin Eberly, Mayson Hartley and Skylar Kelley were basketball cheerleaders and Phoebe Garrett, DaNae Larson and Taylor Wagoner were wrestling cheerleaders for the Cardinals.

Clarinda girls basketball athletes Taylor Cole and Amelia Hesse earned the award, as did boys basketball players Brevin Coston and Adam Johnson. Ally Johnson from the girls bowling team was also recognized.

The only Shenandoah team with multiple recipients was boys wrestling where statisticians Katelynn Anderzhon and Emma Olson were honored. Additionally, wrestling cheerleader Madison Dickerson, boys basketball player Blake Herold and Natalie VanScoy from the girls bowling team earned the award.