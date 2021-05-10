Hayes, Oswald lead Cowgirls at Mount Ayr

The Sidney Cowgirls scored 19 points to place ninth in Class A of the Mount Ayr Girls Raiderette Relays Thursday, May 6.

Wayne edged Mount Ayr 140.5-138.5 for the team title in the nine-team class. Bedford won the nine-team Class B division with 107 points.

Aunika Hayes and Sheridyn Oswald led the Cowgirls.

Hayes placed second in the 400 meter hurdles in a time of 1 minute, 17.15 seconds while Oswald eclipsed the 100-foot barrier in the discus, placing third at 104 feet, 10 inches.

Jolie Sheldon added a sixth-place result in the discus for the Cowgirls.

Sidney also placed in two relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Hayes, Lily Peters, Jozie Hendrickson and Mia Foster placed fifth, while the 4x200 team of Karlee Graham, Kylee Foster, Fallon Sheldon and Alyssa O’Barsky took sixth.

Full Sidney results (Top 6 places noted)

Team scoring (Class A) – 9. Sidney 19.

100 meter dash – Madison Hensley 18.87.

200 meter dash – Kandra Laumann 33.48.

800 meter run – Jozie Hendrickson 2:57.94.