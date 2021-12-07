 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hensley wins title for Warrior girls wrestling at CBAL
0 comments

Hensley wins title for Warrior girls wrestling at CBAL

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Southwest Iowa Wrestling

Pictured are members of the Southwest Iowa wrestling team. Front row, from left: Cade Smith, Gabe Johnson, Hadley Reilly, Andreas Buttry, Logan Allumbaugh-Richards, Laney Morrical, Braelyn Wilson, Tatiana Orozco and Madison Hensley. Second row, from left: Lillian Howe, Brayden Tobin, Chace Wallace, Philip Gardner, Seth Ettleman, Kyle Kesterson, Dawson Erickson, Landon Roof, Kurt Speed, Seth Herrara and Emily Kesterson. Third row, from left: Mason Dovel, Kolton Wilson, Chance Roof, Brexton Roberts, Lane Harris, Matthew Lamkins, Dylan Linkenhoker, Cooper Marvel, Samuel Daly and Wyatt Thompson. Back row, from left: Conner Rasco, Cody Dresher, Brogan Alley, Spencer Baier and Brandon Orozco. Not pictured: Alec Hobbie, Clara Sapienza and Riley Spencer.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Southwest Iowa wrestling sent eight athletes to the girls division of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s Night of Conflict Monday, Dec. 6.

Maddison Hensley led the Warriors with a pair of first period falls to win her weight class.

In the girls division, the athletes were split into groups of three or four with those closest to each other in weight. Groups of three competed in a round-robin class while groups of four were put into a bracket with each athlete getting two matches.

Hensley won Group 52, which teammate Laney Morrical was also in. Hensley pinned Morrical and Atlantic-CAM’s Ellen Gerlock in the first period to take the title. Morrical finished second in Group 52 with a win by fall over Gerlock.

Two other Warriors earned runner-up finishes: Clara Sapienza in Group 49 and Lillian Howe in Group 51.

Sapienza was on the mat for nearly six minutes in her first match, and was able to secure the win by fall over Kiara Meek of Riverside in 5 minutes, 51 seconds. She then lost the championship match by fall to Mahri Manz of Lewis Central.

Howe earned a forfeit win to start her day and then lost by fall in the third period to Lewis Central’s Espie Almazan in the final.

Emily Kesterson also won a match for the Warriors.

Kesterson lost by fall in 5:57 to Jacqueline Bunten of Abraham Lincoln to begin the day and then won by fall over Tymberlee Bentley of Red Oak to finish third in Group 48.

Tatiana Orozco was with Howe in Group 51 and took a forfeit win to finish third after losing by fall Almazan in the first round.

Riley Spencer and Braelyn Wilson were also in the field for the Warriors.

Wilson was in Group 50 and lost by fall to Atlantic-CAM’s Rio Johnson and then took a 6-0 loss to Dana Swedensky of Lewis Central. Spencer lost by fall to Glenwood’s Emily Lundvall and then dropped a 10-2 major decision to Jocey Mcentaffer of Atlantic-CAM.

The Warrior girls are back on the mat Saturday at the Riverside Tournament.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics