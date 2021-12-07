Hensley wins title for Warrior girls wrestling at CBAL

Southwest Iowa wrestling sent eight athletes to the girls division of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s Night of Conflict Monday, Dec. 6.

Maddison Hensley led the Warriors with a pair of first period falls to win her weight class.

In the girls division, the athletes were split into groups of three or four with those closest to each other in weight. Groups of three competed in a round-robin class while groups of four were put into a bracket with each athlete getting two matches.

Hensley won Group 52, which teammate Laney Morrical was also in. Hensley pinned Morrical and Atlantic-CAM’s Ellen Gerlock in the first period to take the title. Morrical finished second in Group 52 with a win by fall over Gerlock.

Two other Warriors earned runner-up finishes: Clara Sapienza in Group 49 and Lillian Howe in Group 51.

Sapienza was on the mat for nearly six minutes in her first match, and was able to secure the win by fall over Kiara Meek of Riverside in 5 minutes, 51 seconds. She then lost the championship match by fall to Mahri Manz of Lewis Central.