Herold, Mount combine to break five Shenandoah football records

It was a record setting season for the 2021 Shenandoah football team.
The Shenandoah football team and football cheerleaders were honored at the annual Mustang Football Banquet Monday, Nov. 1, which was hosted and sponsored by the Shenandoah Elks Club.
Shenandoah’s Nolan Mount and Blake Herold combined to break five single season individual school records and then both were a big part of an additional two single season team school marks.
Mount’s 119 pass completions, 1,693 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns are all new school records while Herold’s 60 receptions and 712 receiving yards also break the previous school marks.
Shenandoah’s 278 team passing attempts and 1,808 team passing yards both broke the previous school record.
Herold and Mount were two of the seven Mustangs to take home a team award. The team awards are voted on by the players and Herold took home top honors as Varsity Most Valuable Player.
The junior was a great receiver all season for the Mustangs while also leading the team defensively with 73 tackles, 14.5 for loss. He intercepted a pass, taking it back for a touchdown, and recovered a fumble. He also handled some of the punting duties for the Mustangs during the season. He was also named Receiver of the Year.
Mount took home Offensive Back of the Year honors for his play at quarterback.
Clayton Holben joined Herold as a double winner. Holben was named the Offensive Lineman and Defensive Lineman of the Year. He finished the season with 44 tackles, 10.5 for loss.
Other team award winners were Brody Cullin (Defensive Back of the Year), Morgan Cotten (Linebacker of the Year), Seth Zwickel (Special Teams Athlete of the Year) and Jayden Dickerson (Junior Varsity Most Valuable Player).
Ty Ratliff said it was a tough year as the Mustangs faced quite a bit of adversity during a 2-7 season. He applauded multiple athletes for their willingness to change positions and do what’s best for the team, as there were parts of the season where a lot of athletes missing from practice because of injury or illness.
While the Mustangs won just two games, those wins -- early in the season over Nodaway Valley and late in the season over Des Moines Christian -- showed what this group was capable of accomplishing.
Going forward, he said he hopes that more athletes will get involved during the offseason so they can have a running start going into the 2022 season, where they have a quite a few athletes back and will look to show quite a bit of improvement.
Academic awards were also handed out and the Shenandoah football team earned the Excellence in Academic Achievement award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association for having a team grade point average of 3.0-3.25.
Cotten, Holben and Evan Holmes earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s academic award while those three as well as Beau Gardner and Herold earned all-district academic honors.
Prior to Ratliff’s time talking football, Shenandoah football cheerleading coach Amy Nielsen spoke and honored her group of 14, which she said is a very impressive number for a school the size of Shenandoah.
In Nielsen’s third year as cheer coach, she said her team worked very hard and was always looking for more practice time and the next stunt to work on.
There were five seniors in the cheer program this year in Jaiden Egbert, Ava Godfread, Mya Hammons, Keelee Razee and Baylee Richardson.
Egbert, Godfread, Hammons and Razee earned the conference’s academic award while those four and Amelia Mattes earned the all-district academic award.
The Shenandoah cheer team also earned the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from the IHSAA for having a team GPA of 3.25 or higher.