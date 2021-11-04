Herold, Mount combine to break five Shenandoah football records

Mount took home Offensive Back of the Year honors for his play at quarterback.

Clayton Holben joined Herold as a double winner. Holben was named the Offensive Lineman and Defensive Lineman of the Year. He finished the season with 44 tackles, 10.5 for loss.

Other team award winners were Brody Cullin (Defensive Back of the Year), Morgan Cotten (Linebacker of the Year), Seth Zwickel (Special Teams Athlete of the Year) and Jayden Dickerson (Junior Varsity Most Valuable Player).

Ty Ratliff said it was a tough year as the Mustangs faced quite a bit of adversity during a 2-7 season. He applauded multiple athletes for their willingness to change positions and do what’s best for the team, as there were parts of the season where a lot of athletes missing from practice because of injury or illness.

While the Mustangs won just two games, those wins -- early in the season over Nodaway Valley and late in the season over Des Moines Christian -- showed what this group was capable of accomplishing.

Going forward, he said he hopes that more athletes will get involved during the offseason so they can have a running start going into the 2022 season, where they have a quite a few athletes back and will look to show quite a bit of improvement.