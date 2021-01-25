 Skip to main content
Herold nearly earns double-double in loss to Titans
Herold nearly earns double-double in loss to Titans

Blake Herold, Shenandoah

Lewis Central’s Nick Miller (14), JC Dermody (4) and Colby Souther (35) defend as Shenandoah’s Blake Herold (11) looks to shoot during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

 Joe Shearer/The Daily Nonpareil

Blake Herold scored 12 points and secured nine rebounds, but the Shenandoah Mustangs shot just 24% from the field and lost 65-30 loss at Lewis Central Friday, Jan. 22.

The Mustangs scored exactly six points in each of the first three quarters while giving up 13, 19 and 15 to the Titans, who earned their seventh consecutive win to improve to 9-5 overall and 5-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

The Mustangs fell to 2-13 overall and 0-6 in the conference.

Brody Owen added six points and five rebounds for Shenandoah. Zach Foster and Cain Lorimor finished with five points each with Lorimor coming down with four rebounds.

Beau Gardner and Evan Holmes both had one point with Gardner accumulating three steals for the Mustangs. Braden Knight was held scoreless, but contributed four rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

Girls Game

Ava Wolf scored 12 of Shenandoah’s 15 points as the Fillies fell 47-15 at Lewis Central Friday, Jan. 22.

Wolf’s 12 points came with eight rebounds as Shenandoah fell to 8-7 overall and 3-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Shenandoah trailed on 6-5 after the first quarter, but the Titans extended the lead to 22-9 at halftime and 36-11 by the end of the third period.

Grace Ruzicka led the Titans with 13 points as they improved to 8-5 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

The Fillies shot 23% from the field with a Caroline Rogers 3-pointer being Shenandoah’s only other points.

Brooklen Black secured six rebounds and Allie Eveland finished with four for Shenandoah.

The Fillies spend this week on the road, visiting Atlantic Tuesday and Denison Friday.

