Herold nearly earns double-double in loss to Titans

Blake Herold scored 12 points and secured nine rebounds, but the Shenandoah Mustangs shot just 24% from the field and lost 65-30 loss at Lewis Central Friday, Jan. 22.

The Mustangs scored exactly six points in each of the first three quarters while giving up 13, 19 and 15 to the Titans, who earned their seventh consecutive win to improve to 9-5 overall and 5-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

The Mustangs fell to 2-13 overall and 0-6 in the conference.

Brody Owen added six points and five rebounds for Shenandoah. Zach Foster and Cain Lorimor finished with five points each with Lorimor coming down with four rebounds.

Beau Gardner and Evan Holmes both had one point with Gardner accumulating three steals for the Mustangs. Braden Knight was held scoreless, but contributed four rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

Girls Game

Ava Wolf scored 12 of Shenandoah’s 15 points as the Fillies fell 47-15 at Lewis Central Friday, Jan. 22.

Wolf’s 12 points came with eight rebounds as Shenandoah fell to 8-7 overall and 3-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.