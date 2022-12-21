Herold signs with Kansas football

SHENANDOAH — Shenandoah senior Blake Herold made it official, signing his National Letter of Intent with the University of Kansas football program Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Shenandoah High School gymnasium.

It was a historic day for Herold and Shenandoah as he became the first Shenandoah athlete to sign to play Division I college football since 1984 graduate Todd Millikan signed to play with Nebraska. Millikan went on to be drafted in the National Football League and was inducted into the Husker Hall of Fame. Herold was asked about being in the same company as Millikan.

“I’m sure it will be a big deal in a few years,” Herold said. “I’m just soaking it all in right now. I still have work to do.”

Kansas signed Herold as a defensive tackle. He is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 255 pounds on Kansas’ online signing day page.

He said, right now, it’s about continuing to do what he has been doing the last few years at Shenandoah: getting stronger in the weight room.

“I’m lifting and putting on weight,” Herold said, “as they want me to put on quite a bit of weight. I’m eating, lifting and football; I’m still working.”

Herold had a very impressive summer leading into his offer from Kansas and says his work in the weight room was essential to get him to where he is now.

“It was a big commitment to the weight room, even after last football season,” Herold said. “I have been in there for three years and that’s where I do my work. Then, it was just going to camps, getting my name out there and letting the coaches see me play football and do my thing.”

Herold committed to Kansas in July, shortly after a busy few weeks, which saw the Big 12 Conference school give him his first Division I FBS offer.

“It was crazy,” Herold said. “I went to camp the day after they called me and did my thing. They gave me an unofficial visit and that was cool to see. The coaching staff believed in me and saw what I could do on and off the field. I’m so happy to be here.”

Herold’s summer came after a junior football season at Shenandoah, which saw him set the school record with 60 receptions for 712 yards as a tight end. He also accumulated 73 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss on defense.

Herold’s senior season couldn’t have started much better. He had 9.5 tackles and a fumble recovery in a win over Missouri Valley to start the season and then 12 tackles and five tackles for loss in a win over Nodaway Valley in Week 2. He bettered those numbers against Atlantic the following week, with 18 tackles and five tackles for loss. Herold’s dream senior season ended the next week, however, as he suffered a season-ending injury in a loss to Red Oak. More injuries on the team and an embarrassing Homecoming loss to Clarke in Week 5 led to the varsity season being canceled.

“It’s something you never wish for anybody,” Herold said on last football season, “but looking back on it, there wasn’t anything I could do about it. If I don’t get injured, I’m sure we’re still playing, but it’s something that had to be done for the younger players to help them develop.”

After a disappointing end to his Shenandoah football career, Herold now joins a Kansas program which will play in a bowl game next week for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks came out of nowhere this season to start the year 5-0, and while head coach Lance Leipold’s team won just one more game the rest of the season, Herold said it’s an exciting time right now for Jayhawk football.

“It’s pretty cool to know I’ll be there next year,” Herold said. “We’re still building. This is just the beginning of a new era at KU. It’s good to be a part of that and it will be fun.”

While his time playing football for the Mustangs has ended, Herold said he learned a lot.

“It’s about a brotherhood and great friendships,” Herold said. “There is nothing like being out there with your boys playing football. There will always be bonds I have created on and off the field.”

Herold not only becomes the first Shenandoah athlete to play Division I football in 39 years, but he’s also the first Shenandoah athlete to sign with any Division I sports program since 2020 graduate Roxy Denton signed with the University of Omaha Track and Field. Herold is also the first Shenandoah male athlete to sign to play any sport at the Division I level since 1999 graduate Matt Fletcher signed with the University of Nebraska wrestling.

Herold finished his Shenandoah football career with 197 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions. Offensively, he caught 125 passes for 1,551 yards and 11 touchdowns.