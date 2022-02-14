Herr finds perfection in winning Hawkeye 10 championship

COUNCIL BLUFFS - Shenandoah senior Treye Herr bowled a perfect score of 300 in his second individual game and easily won the Hawkeye 10 Conference Bowling Tournament Friday, Feb. 11, at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

Herr opened his day with a 233 game to shoot a 533 series, 51 pins ahead of St. Albert's Jackson Wigington for the individual title.

Herr was one of three medalists at the tournament for the Mustangs, leading Shenandoah to a third-place score of 3,084, their highest team score of the season. St. Albert rallied late to win the title with a count of 3,131. Denison was 13 pins better than Shenandoah for second.

Peyton Athen took individual runner-up honors with a 415 series to lead the Fillies to a sixth-place finish with a pin count of 2,235.

Herr was the story, though, as he bowled the first perfect game of his life and first in Shenandoah bowling history. The bowler said he knew the final ball was a strike as soon as he let go of it and he was quickly mobbed by his teammates, and then went to find his mom. Video of his final strike can be seen below.

"I love bowling and have wanted to bowl a 300 my whole life," Herr said. "I knew I couldn't do it without my mom being here. She has helped me a lot getting through things and keeping my head up."

Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said it was an amazing moment.

"300s don't come every day," Pease said. "He threw the first four or five (strikes) and they were right there. Then he got to the eighth, ninth and last frames and I simply told him to take a deep breath before every shot and just go bowl and that's what he did."

Herr said the pressure continued to build the closer he came to perfection.

"I thought I was getting lucky mid-game," Herr said, "but when I came to the end I was scared I would miss it and leave the 10-pin or something. But it came out and was a perfect pocket shot."

Pease said Herr deserves a moment like this.

"You're not going to find a harder worker," Pease said. "He has earned every single thing he has gotten. He works his tail off and wants to be the best he can be. He was right (Friday) and this is a prime example of what he can do."

Herr had two teammates earn medals as well with Dalton Athen placing eighth with a 438 series and Gunner Steiner 10th with a 431 that included a 246 second game.

"We're getting confident and starting to feed off each other a lot," Pease said. "When one guy gets down we're picking each other up a little bit. Things are looking good right now but we still have one big meet ahead of us."

The Mustangs entered the baker series 12 pins behind Denison and 35 ahead of St. Albert. They rolled a 245 third game in the baker series, which gave them a brief lead but couldn't hold it with a 192 and 160 baker games to finish the day.

Dylan Gray added a 387 series, which included a 224 second game. Alex Razee rolled a 354 and Seth Zwickel a 298.

The Fillies had a strong performance as well with a pin count of 2,235. Lewis Central easily won the title with 2,827. The Fillies were just 167 pins out of second.

Peyton Athen opened her day with a 180 and finished with a 415, trailing only Lewis Central's Aleesha Oden, who rolled a 450.

"Peyton had three (open frames) in two single games," Pease said. "She kept everything clean and put it together. Peyton and Taylor (Davis) bowled well. Taylor is on the verge of snapping out a little slump and we're coming on a bit. We need to catch fire in a bottle, but hopefully they can."

Davis took the 12th and final medalist position with a 329 series after a 189 second game.

Hanah Pelster opened with a 175 to roll a 310 series for the Fillies' third highest score. Hannah Stearns added a 253 series and Emma Herr a 246. Tori McFarland completed Shenandoah's lineup with a 207.

"They just need to be consistent with everything," Pease said on his girls' growing up late in the season. "We're just growing as a group and who knows if we can get three or four hot (Monday) anything is possible."

The state qualifying tournament is next, which is being hosted by Shenandoah at Little Waite Lanes. Conference rivals Clarinda and Red Oak will be in the field along with Lamoni, Lenox and Red Oak. The girls tournament starts at 9 a.m. Monday and the boys at 9 a.m. Tuesday.