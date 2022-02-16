Herr nabs final qualifying spot for individual state bowling tournament

SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah junior Emma Herr rolled a 462 series over three games to earn the final individual state tournament qualifying spot by two pins Monday, Feb. 14, at a Class 1A state qualifying tournament at Little Waite Lanes in Shenandoah.

The top four scores over a three game series advanced to the individual state tournament Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Maple Lanes in Waterloo, and Herr’s 156, 171 and 135 games gave her a 462 series, two better than Clarinda’s Maddie Smith for the final spot.

The team portion of the tournament saw Shenandoah in the lead for a good portion of the 15 baker games, but Clarinda was a little better late to beat the Fillies by 85 pins for the only qualifying spot for the team state tournament. Shenandoah finished with a count of 2,270. Lenox finished third at 1,894, Mount Ayr fourth and Red Oak fifth.

Besides winning the team tournament, Clarinda also took the top three individual qualifying spots, led by Ally Johnson’s 661.

Herr needed an 18 in the 10th frame of her final game to move on and started with a strike. She left several pins with her second ball, but hit all but one over with her final ball for 19, one more than she needed to secure her spot in Waterloo.

“I sure wasn’t going to tell her exactly what she needed,” Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said about the final frame. “I saw the scores late and figured she had to fill her last four frames to make it and she filled three of the four. She bowled that first strike and I figured she had a crack at it. She throws it pretty simple, down the middle. She bowled her game and it worked.”

Herr said she had an idea she was close and just told herself this was her last chance to throw this season and added it feels good to get another chance.

“I wish the other girls were going with me,” Herr said, “but getting myself there is fine.”

A video interview with Herr can be seen below.

In the team tournament, the Fillies took the lead in the fourth baker game and held it until game 11 and Pease said it was a good effort by his group.

“We were making spares and had clean, consistent games,” Pease said. “Our low was around a 130 and we were up around a 180, but where steadily in between there. Toward the end, I don’t know if we got tired, but we left some open frames. Credit to Clarinda, they are a really good team, but we hung with them. I’m super proud of the girls.”

Pease said he hopes being that close to qualifying for the state tournament gives the girls some motivation in the offseason.

“They see what it takes to get there,” Pease said. “I hate to lose the two seniors we have and not to take anything away from them, but we have a good core coming up and a good core now. Now it’s just a matter of practice. We should be pretty solid for the next few years.”

One of those seniors, Tori McFarland, was Shenandoah’s second best bowler in the individual series, finishing with a 432 set for three games, headlined by a 162 opening game. Hannah Stearns rolled a 169 second game for a 429 series, Peyton Athen’s top game was a 145 third, finishing with a 421. Taylor Davis rolled a 405 and Hanah Pelster, the other Shenandoah senior, rolled a 378.

Pease said McFarland and Pelster will be missed.

“Tori bowled with me my first year and then sat out last year,” Pease said. “She came back and is a good kid that really wants to bowl well. Hanah is a good kid and was one of our leaders for part of this year. They are two outstanding kids who tried their heart out and that’s all you can ask for.”

The season continues for Herr on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. She’s one of 32 in the individual field. All will bowl three games, and then the top eight total scores will be bracketed for a playoff to determine the state place-winners.