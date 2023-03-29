GLENWOOD — The Clarinda girls track and field team broke two school records and the Clarinda boys set two blue standards that secure automatic entry into the Drake Relays at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South Division meet, held Tuesday, March 28, in Glenwood.

Jerzee Knight set the long jump record with a leap of 17 feet, 4 inches — one of her four wins on the day — while Mayson Hartley broke her own 3,000-meter run record, clipping Glenwood’s Madelyn Berglund in a time of 10 minutes, 50.25 seconds.

On the boys side, Isaac Jones secured his place in the Drake Relays by winning the long jump title at 22-6.5 and the high jump title by clearing 6-6.

Both Clarinda teams finished second behind Glenwood.

Jones won both jumping events and showed off his speed too with a runner-up finish in the 200-meter dash in a time of 24.26. He was also part of the winning 1,600 medley relay team with Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt and Kyle Wagoner in a time of 3:48.62.

“Isaac is very coachable and is able to take critiques and adjust them rep to rep, which plays a huge role in his success in the field events,” Clarinda head coach Chad Blank said. “He knows he has a ton of room to improve if he wants to be great in May. Hitting two blue standards in one day is nothing short of amazing and he is extremely happy with that, but also hungry for more.”

Brown just missed making the blue standard in the long jump. He was runner-up to Jones with a best leap of 21-11.25. Brown also won the 100 in 11.58.

The other individual winner for the Clarinda boys was Treyton Schaapherder as he took the 3,200-meter run title in 9:58.63, beating the 10-minute mark for the first time. Schaapherder and Wagoner did quite well in the distance events. Wagoner was second in the 3,200 in 10:08.98. The duo finished second and third in the 1,600, with Schaapherder crossing the line in 4:38.94 and Wagoner in 4:48.45. Schaapherder added a third-place run in the 800 in 2:05.22.

“Treyton and Kyle have been putting in a ton of work and deserve all the success they have been having,” Blank said. “They each had huge personal bests in the 3,200 and continue to compete every day.”

Blank was also happy with his hurdle group. The team of Xavier DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Kaiden Roop and Levi Wise finished second in the shuttle hurdle relay in a time of 1:07.41. Schmitt was second and DeGroot third in the 110 hurdles in times of 16.93 and 17.14.

Creighton Tuzzio added a third-place mark in the discus at 139-3 and Noah Harris finished third in the high jump at 5-4.

The Cardinals added two top two finishes in relays. Kade Engstrand, Ronnie Weidman, Adam Johnson and Alec Wyman wrapped up the meet with a 4x400 title in 3:47.03. Wyman, Weidman, Morgan Manes and Alex Lihs were second in the 4x800 in 9:32.65.

Knight led the girls with four victories, adding wins in the high jump at five feet even and the 200 in 26.92. She was also part of the winning 1,600 medley relay team with Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier and Hartley in 4:29.36.

Knight said it was a fun day and commented on the long jump win.

“I knew I had to get out and find my steps,” Knight said. “We moved them every time, but I just need to get my foot on the board and good things happen.”

She was challenged in the 200, but said a fast start was big in holding on for the win.

“I had to push myself even more to lean in and get the win,” Knight said.

Hartley’s school record-setting 3,000 was part of her three-win day. She anchored the winning distance medley and won the 1,500 in 5:04.57.

“Seeing school records go down this early in the season is pretty rare,” Blank said. “It’s just a testament to the work ethic and attention to detail that Jerzee and Mayson have. We couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Hartley was also second in the 4x400 relay with Presley Jobe, Ellie Cole and Raenna Henke, who gave the Cardinals their other event title, winning the 800 meter run in 2:38.42. Henke was also third in the 3,000 in 11:41.15.

Cole and Meier were also second and third in the 100 in 13.51 and 13.86. Meier finished third in the long jump at 16-4.5 and Bailey Nordyke was third in the 400 hurdles in 1:14.99.

“Kylie had a great showing in the long jump, placed well in the 100 and 200 and ran a great leg on our distance medley,” Blank said. “Taylor also had a great day, placing well in the long jump, 100, 200 and leading off our distance medley. Raenna Henke had a good day in the distance events as well. Ellie Cole went 4-10 in the high jump, which was a four-inch PR.

"The girls love to compete and it’s showing with our depth and how much better they already are compared to the beginning of the season.”

The Cardinals scored points in the throws, too, with Lylly Merrill taking second in the shot put at 29-10 and Sage Howard third in the discus at 88-9.

The Cardinals had three more runner-up relay finishes. Nordyke, Kelby Gray, Aly Meier and Maddie Cole were second in the 4x100 in 55.45. Nordyke, Aly Meier, Presley Jobe and Addy Wagoner took second in the 800 medley in 2:05.47 and the team of Amelia Hesse, Kambry Gordon, Richlyn Muff and Maya Hunter ran an 11:35.81 in the 4x800 to finish second.

“We’re excited with where we are as a complete team, but the message is we have to continue to get better,” Blank said. “For March, we are running great, but if we are the same team in May, we’ll be average. We have to continue to do the little things right and grow as a team. Being the best we can be in May is the focus and we have to keep our eyes on that.”

The next opportunity to compete for the Cardinal boys is a trip to Treynor Monday, while the Cardinal girls host their annual meet Tuesday.

Full Clarinda results (Top 6 places noted)

Girls

100-meter dash: 2. Taylor Cole 13.51; 3. Kylie Meier 13.86; 4. Bailey Nordyke 14.05; 6. Maddie Cole 14.26; Carli Kent 14.45; Addy Wagoner 14.45; Ellie Cole 14.95; Annika Price 15.06; Paige May 15.67; Carsen Wellhausen 15.69; Elleson Nothwehr 15.91; Elexiea Smith 16.13.

200-meter dash: 1. Jerzee Knight 26.92; 4. Taylor Cole 28.59; 5. Kylie Meier 28.73; Presley Jobe 29.66; Aly Meier 29.81; Addy Wagoner 30.00; Maddie Cole 30.63; Carli Kent 30.68; Ellie Cole 31.32; Annika Price 31.87; Carsen Wellhausen 32.64; Paige May 33.24; Ellison Nothwehr 33.87; Elexiea Smith 36.09.

400-meter dash: 5. Addison Moore 1:12.56; 6. Richlyn Muff 1:14.71.

800-meter run: 1. Raenna Henke 2:38.42; 6. Maya Hunter 2:49.44.

1,500-meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 5:04.57; 4. Raenna Henke 5:36.47; Maya Hunter 5:52.74.

3,000-meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 10:50.25; 3. Raenna Henke 11:41.15.

100-meter hurdles: 5. Paige May 19.22.

400-meter hurdles: 3. Bailey Nordyke 1:14.99; 4. Amelia Hesse 1:19.26; 5. Kambry Gordon 1:23.66.

High jump: 1. Jerzee Knight 5-0; 4. Ellie Cole 4-10; Carsen Wellhausen 4-8.

Long jump: 1. Jerzee Knight 17-4; 3. Kylie Meier 16-4.5; 5. Taylor Cole 15-7.

Shot put: 2. Lylly Merrill 29-10; Kaylee Smith 23-7; Rylee Pulliam 23-6.5; Gabby Derry 22-5.5.

Discus: 3. Sage Howard 88-9; 5. Quinn Durfey 79-10; 6. Lylly Merrill 71-11; Gabby Derry 66-6.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Kelby Gray, Aly Meier, Maddie Cole) 55.45.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Addy Wagoner, Kelby Gray, Presley Jobe) 1:57.28.

4x400 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Ellie Cole, Raenna Henke, Mayson Hartley) 4:35.98; 5. Clarinda (Addison Moore, Kambry Gordon, Amelia Hesse, Maya Hunter) 4:50.66.

4x800 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Amelia Hesse, Kambry Gordon, Richlyn Muff, Maya Hunter) 11:35.81.

800-meter medley relay: 2. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Aly Meier, Presley Jobe, Addy Wagoner) 2:05.47; 4. Clarinda (Elleson Nothwehr, Elexiea Smith, Carli Kent, Annika Price) 2:12.16.

1,600-meter medley relay: 1. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Jerzee Knight, Kylie Meier, Mayson Hartley) 4:29.36.

Boys

100-meter dash: 1. Tadyn Brown 11.58; Noah Harris 12.52; Ayden Sunderman 12.70; Ayden In 12.77; Crayton Iversen 12.91; Landen Carson 13.66; Aidan Johnson 13.83; Brayden Tillman 13.97; Cesar Zavala 14.63; Garrison Hickey 15.44; Adrian Newell 17.31.

200-meter dash: 2. Isaac Jones 24.26; 5. Levi Wise 25.12; Adam Johnson 25.66; Ronnie Weidman 25.70; Kaiden Roop 25.83; Kade Engstrand 25.94; Ayden Sunderman 26.04; Nolan Wyman 26.30; Xavier DeGroot 26.60; Crayton Iversen 27.49; Landen Carson 30.34; Cesar Zavala 30.76; Garrison Hickey 33.36; Wyatt Schmitt DQ.

400-meter dash: 4. Alec Wyman 55.29; 6. Taten Eighmy 1:01.73.

800-meter run: 3. Treyton Schaapherder 2:05.22; 6. Alex Lihs 2:31.37; Crayton Iversen 2:34.22.

1,600-meter run: 2. Treyton Schaapherder 4:38.94; 3. Kyle Wagoner 4:48.45.

3,200-meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder 9:58.63; 2. Kyle Wagoner 10:08.98.

110-meter hurdles: 2. Wyatt Schmitt 16.93; 3. Xavier DeGroot 17.14; 5. Levi Wise 17.72; Kaiden Roop 20.11.

400-meter hurdles: Jonah Norton 1:06.51; Noah Harris 1:07.75; Taten Eighmy 1:13.04.

High jump: 1. Isaac Jones 6-6; 3. Noah Harris 5-4.

Long jump: 1. Isaac Jones 22-6.5; 2. Tadyn Brown 21-11.25; 5. Ayden Sunderman 18-7.25; Kaiden Roop 18-3.5; Ayden In 16-2.25; Nolan Wyman 15-11.25; Landen Carson 15-5.5; Cesar Zavala No distance.

Shot put: Corban Hunter 36-7.5; Jordan Butt 35-11; Quinton Roberts 34-5; Brayden Tillman 32-10.

Discus: 3. Creighton Tuzzio 139-3; Jordan Butt 109-10; Corban Hunter 102-3; Andrew Jones 99-9; Brayden Tillman 70-9; Aidan Johnson 61-6.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Adam Johnson, Jonah Norton, Nolan Wyman) 47.67.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Ayden Sunderman, Adam Johnson, Nolan Wyman, Noah Harris) 1:40.45.

4x400 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Kade Engstrand, Ronnie Weidman, Adam Johnson, Alec Wyman) 3:47.03.

4x800 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Ronnie Weidman, Morgan Manes, Alex Lihs) 9:32.65.

800-meter medley relay: 6. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Kade Engstrand, Taten Eighmy, Jonah Norton) 1:46.85; Clarinda (Cesar Zavala, Garrison Hickey, Landen Carson, Christian Gross) 2:05.63.

1,600-meter medley relay: 1. Clarinda (Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Isaac Jones, Kyle Wagoner) 3:48.62; 6. Clarinda (Crayton Iversen, Ayden In, Deacon Iversen, Morgan Manes) 4:24.10.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Kaiden Roop, Levi Wise) 1:07.41.