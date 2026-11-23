Alert WEEKLY RECAP A state finish, softball signings and postseason honors highlight the week Bryan Clark Nov 23, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shenandoah esports captured a fourth-place finish at the state tournament capping the program’s first season. Shenandoah esports finishes 4th at state tournament Shenandoah's esports team completed its first season with a fourth place finish at the state tournament. kAmp55:E:@?2==J[ r=2C:?52’D |:=6J (28@?6C 62C?65 2==\DE2E6 C64@8?:E:@? 2?5 E9C66 r=2C:?52 D6?:@CD D:8?65 E@ A=2J 4@==686 D@7E32==[ 9:89=:89E:?8 E96 A2DE H66< :? 2C62 DA@CED]k^Am Clarinda's Wagoner named all-state volleyball Clarinda junior Miley Wagoner earned all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. Five area athletes, including Wagoner, were named all-district. Clarinda's Woolsey signs with Peru State softball Clarinda senior Janessa Woolsey signed Thursday with Peru State softball. Clarinda's Isaacson signs with Marshalltown softball Clarinda senior Brynn Isaacson signed Thursday with Marshalltown Community College softball. Clarinda's Woods signs with Marshalltown softball Clarinda senior Mallory Woods signed Thursday to play softball at Marshalltown Community College. kAmr=2C:?52 8:C=D HC6DE=:?8 @A6?65 E96 D62D@? H:E9 7@FC 5F2= H:?D %F6D52J[ 2?5 E96? H@? $2EFC52J’D $@FE9H6DE '2==6J %@FC?2>6?E]k^Am Clarinda girls wrestling opens season with 4 dual wins See how Clarinda girls wrestling did in their opening event of the season Team championship, 4 individual titles for Clarinda GWR at Southwest Valley See how area teams did at Saturday's Southwest Valley Girls Wrestling Tournament kAmtDD6I 2?5 $:5?6J 7@@E32== 2E9=6E6D C646:G65 2==\5:DEC:4E C64@8?:E:@?]k^Am 5 Vikings, 4 Cowboys named 2nd-team all-district, special award for Johnson Stanton/Essex and Sidney athletes were honored Friday with the release of the Class 8-Player District 10 All-District teams. kAm%96 $96?2?5@29 8:C=D 32D<6E32== E62> @A6?65 E96 D62D@? :? E96 DE2E6 C2?<:?8D]k^Am People are also reading… Clarinda girls wrestling opens season with 4 dual wins Investors could soon receive tax breaks for development in Shenandoah Chemistry and confidence fuel Shenandoah girls basketball 5 Vikings, 4 Cowboys named 2nd-team all-district, special award for Johnson Clarinda girls wrestling sets sights on historic season Ribbon cutting next week for The Windmill Loft Clarinda's Woolsey signs with Peru State softball Team championship, 4 individual titles for Clarinda GWR at Southwest Valley Clarinda's Woods signs with Marshalltown softball King, Stogdill named Clarinda XC Runners of the Year Shenandoah esports finishes 4th at state tournament Clarinda's Isaacson signs with Marshalltown softball Shenandoah football puts 5 on all-district first team Iowa Western awarded federal grant to support student success Page County Sheriff's Office ready for Operation Blessing Shenandoah in preseason girls basketball rankings The Shenandoah girls basketball team opens the 2026/27 season ranked 14th in Class 3A 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda girls wrestling opens season with 4 dual wins See how Clarinda girls wrestling did in their opening event of the season Chemistry and confidence fuel Shenandoah girls basketball Shenandoah's girls basketball team is counting on its experience together to make a strong first impression in the Western Iowa Conference. 5 Vikings, 4 Cowboys named 2nd-team all-district, special award for Johnson Stanton/Essex and Sidney athletes were honored Friday with the release of the Class 8-Player District 10 All-District teams. Clarinda girls wrestling sets sights on historic season Three returning state qualifiers, three determined seniors and new opportunities have Clarinda girls wrestling aiming high this season Clarinda's Woolsey signs with Peru State softball Clarinda senior Janessa Woolsey signed Thursday with Peru State softball. 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