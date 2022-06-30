Hobbie, Huntley lead Sidney offense in win over Griswold

The Sidney Cowboys earned their second Corner Conference win of the week, beating Griswold 12-2 Tuesday, June 28, while the Cowgirls fell 13-2 to the Tigers.

The Cowboys were down 1-0 before they scored twice in the second inning. They added two in the third, four in the fourth and four in the fifth to end the game early because of the run rule.

Gabe Johnson struck out three over 4 2/3 innings to earn the win on the mound for the Cowboys. He walked six, but gave up just three hits and two earned runs. Kolt Payne came on in relief to get the final out of the fifth inning.

Brydon Huntley and Jacob Hobbie had three hits each for the Cowboys with Hobbie doubling, driving in four and scoring once. Huntley also scored a run.

Michael Hensley added two hits, two RBIs and a run scored for Sidney. Johnson, Seth Ettleman and Nik Peters all scored twice, with Peters adding a hit and an RBI and Johnson an RBI. Garett Phillips finished with a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

In the softball game, the Tigers scored in each of the game’s six innings to earn the run-rule win, wrapping up their second straight unbeaten run through the Corner Conference.

Sidney’s only two runs came in the fourth inning. Sidney stats will be added here when available.

The Cowboys improved to 8-9 overall and 7-2 in the conference, while the Cowgirls dropped to 6-10 on the season and 3-6 in conference play.