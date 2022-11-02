Hodges, Finlay named Hawkeye 10 all-conference

The Hawkeye 10 Conference has awarded two Shenandoah athletes with all-conference volleyball honors.

Sophomore Ashlynn Hodges earned second team all-conference honors on the all-conference teams that were released Tuesday, Nov. 1, by the conference. Junior Macey Finlay was an honorable mention selection.

Hodges led the Fillies with 220 kills while hitting .174 for the season. She was also second on the team with 215 digs and accumulated 44 blocks. She finished the season with 21 ace serves while serving at 90%.

Finlay was Shenandoah’s libero and led the team with 259 digs. She had 39 aces and served at 91% while also recording 15 kills on the season.

The Fillies finished the season with a 17-14 record, 4-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

The full all-conference teams are below.

First Team

Abby Smith, Atlantic; Lexi Noelck, Atlantic; Ashlyn Badding, Kuemper Catholic; Sophie Badding, Kuemper Catholic; Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central; Anna Strohmeier, Lewis Central; Ashlyn Haverman, Lewis Central; Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central; Merced Ramirez, Red Oak; Ellie Monahan, St. Albert.

Second Team

Jada Jensen, Atlantic; Taylor Cole, Clarinda; Doryn Paup, Creston; Maddie Roenfeld, Glenwod; Madison Kjergaard, Harlan; Frannie Glynn, Kuemper Catholic; Addison Holt, Lewis Central; Gracie Hayes, Lewis Central; Nicole Bond, Red Oak; Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah.

Honorable Mention

Addy Wagoner, Clarinda; Kaitlyn Bruhn, Denison-Schleswig; Delaney Holeton, Glenwood; Haley Bladt, Harlan; Kaci Peter, Kuemper Catholic; Haylee Erickson, Lewis Central; Elise Thramer, Lewis Central; Jocelyn O’Neal, Red Oak; Marley Grey, Red Oak; Macey Finlay, Shenandoah; Georgia Bohnet, St. Albert; Landry Miller, St. Albert.