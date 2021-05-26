Holliday leads Wolverines past Fillies

A grand slam by Nodaway Valley pitcher Jorja Holliday gave the Wolverines the lead and they added five more runs in the final frame to beat Shenandoah 11-5 Tuesday, May 25, in the season opener for the Fillies.

Shenandoah pitcher Jenna Burdorf had given up just one run on four hits and one walk through four innings and the Fillies held a 2-1 lead.

The grand slam happened in a five-run fifth for the Wolverines. A walk started the inning, then after a pop out, consecutive singles loaded the bases. Bella Hogan scored on a fielder’s choice before Holliday’s four-RBI home run.

Shenandoah came back with a pair of runs in the home fifth to cut the Wolverine lead to 6-5. Ava Godfread and Reese Spiegel singled and both scored on an error.

Six straight Wolverines reached in the seventh before Sidda Rodewald came in to record the final out for Shenandoah.

Godfread, Spiegel and Burdorf all had a hit and a run scored for the Fillies, while Sara Morales and Lynnae Green both had a hit and an RBI. Morales’ single drove in a run in the second while a double by Green in the fourth plated a run.

Holliday struck out 10 Shenandoah hitters in the complete game win.