GRISWOLD — Paycee Holmes set a new school record in the long jump and both Sidney track and field teams finished fifth Tuesday, May 2, at the Corner Conference Track and Field meet.

The Sidney girls scored 57 points, 20 behind fourth-place Stanton, while the Sidney boys scored 65.33 points, 9.67 behind fourth-place Stanton. East Mills won the boys title with 184.66 points and Fremont-Mills the girls title with 204 points.

Holmes’ best jump was 17 feet, 1.25 inches, breaking Maddy Duncan’s previous school record of 16-10.25.

Lilly Peters was the other event winner for the Cowgirls, capturing the discus title with a best throw of 97-4.5. She was also third in the shot put at an even 31 feet.

“It was exciting for (Lilly and Paycee) to win those titles,” Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said. “Lilly was the favorite, but she had to dig deep to come through under (windy) conditions to win. Paycee has been jumping very well and has consistently improved. She and Coach (Chelsie) Reynolds have been working very hard and it is starting to pay off.”

Eve Brumbaugh finished second in the 400 for the Cowgirls at 1 minute, 6.56 seconds. Alyssa Melvin finished fifth in the 400, Lilly Kingsolver fifth in the 100 and Macey Graham sixth in the 200 for the Cowgirls.

Kingsolver, Holmes, Addy Haning and Brumbaugh led Sidney’s relay group with a runner-up finish in the 4x100 in a time of 54.59.

The Cowgirls were also third in the 4x200 with Kingsolver, Holmes, Haning and Graham and fourth in the 800 medley with Kingsolver, Graham, Brumbaugh and Haning.

“Our sprint relays have been a strong point all season,” Sears said. “We only ran one of those relays fully loaded (Tuesday) because we didn’t want to interfere with some of the individual stuff we had going.”

The Sidney boys earned two wins in the relays. They started the day with a win in the 800 medley relay with Kolt Payne, Braedon Godfread, Michael Hensley and Will Bryant bringing the baton around in 1:44.62. The 4x200 team of Ethan Peters, Payne, Godfread and Tate Mount then won the 4x200 in 1:40.36. The Cowboys thought they had another win in the 4x100, but were disqualified.

“Winning the sprint medley and 4x200 was exciting,” Sears said. “We thought we had a great shot, but it was nice to see it happen. The best part is that all but one of those guys are underclassmen. They have been fun to watch and show a lot of promise.”

The 4x400 team of Payne, Mount, Hensley and Bryant finished second in 4:01.36.

Godfread led Sidney’s individual events group with a runner-up finish in the high jump with a best leap of 5-6. Aiden Stenzel tied for fourth at 5-2.

Nik Peters and Mason Dovel finished third and fourth in the discus at 108-10 and 108-9. Dovel also took sixth in the shot put at 34-9.75.

Andreas Buttry finished third in the 3,200 in 12:07.30 and fourth in the 1,500 in 5:32.85.

Both Sidney teams are back at it Thursday, with the girls at Mount Ayr and the boys at Southwest Valley.

Full Sidney results (Top 6 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 5. Sidney 57.

100-meter dash: 5. Lilly Kingsolver 13.83; Kaelyn Surrell 20.84.

200-meter dash: 6. Macey Graham 30.90.

400-meter dash: 2. Eve Brumbaugh 1:06.56; 5. Alyssa Melvin 1:14.68.

Discus: 1. Lilly Peters 97-4.5; Kaelyn Surrell 40-2.

Shot put: 3. Lilly Peters 31-0; Kaelyn Surrell 22-9.

Long jump: 1. Paycee Holmes 17-1.25; Alyssa Melvin 13-9.5.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 54.59.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Macey Graham) 1:59.89.

800-meter medley relay: 4. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Macey Graham, Eve Brumbaugh, Addy Haning) 2:08.35.

Boys

100-meter dash: Chace Wallace 12.88; Isaac Hutt 13.48.

200-meter dash: Austin Lang 28.53.

400-meter dash: Mavryc Morgan 1:16.57.

1,600-meter run: 4. Andreas Buttry 5:32.85.

3,200-meter run: 3. Andreas Buttry 12:07.30.

400-meter hurdles: Cade Smith 1:12.73.

Discus: 3. Nik Peters 108-10; 4. Mason Dovel 108-9.

Shot put: 6. Mason Dovel 34-9.75; Nik Peters 32-2.

High jump: 2. Braedon Godfread 5-6; 4. Aiden Stenzel 5-2.

4x100 meter relay: Sidney (Ethan Peters, Braedon Godfread, Michael Hensley, Will Bryant) DQ.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Kolt Payne, Braedon Godfread, Tate Mount) 1:40.36.

4x400 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Kolt Payne, Tate Mount, Michael Hensley, Will Bryant) 4:01.36.

800-meter medley relay: 1. Sidney (Kolt Payne, Braedon Godfread, Michael Hensley, Will Bryant) 1:44.62.

1,600-meter medley relay: 5. Sidney (Isaac Hutt, Philip Gardner, Aiden Stenzel, Andreas Buttry) 4:34.28.