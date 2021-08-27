Home opener ends with two losses for Essex volleyball

ESSEX – The Essex Trojanettes dropped their Corner Conference volleyball opener as part of a 0-2 evening Thursday, Aug. 26.
Essex lost 3-0 to East Mills with game scores of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-13. Before that, Southwest Valley got the best of the Trojanettes with a 25-12, 25-22 win.
Essex senior Riley Jensen finished the evening with seven kills and 11 digs and was named the event’s Most Impressive Athlete. She said she’s excited to have the season underway.
“We have improved a lot from last year,” Jensen said, “with the underclassmen having more time. I’m excited to see how far we can push those girls.”
The Trojanettes pushed East Mills in the first set and nearly came back. East Mills pushed its lead to 10 at 16-6 in the opening set, but the Trojanettes used a 6-0 run, capped by two Desi Glasgo aces, to crawl back within 19-17. East Mills would score the next three, however, and the Trojanettes wouldn’t get that close again.
The next two sets were quite similar to each other. East Mills started slightly ahead, Essex battled back to take a brief lead, and then East Mills forged back in front and pulled away. The Wolverines scored the final 11 points of the second set and 17 of the final 21 points of the match.
“We have our moments where we work together and everyone is in a groove,” Essex head coach Kim Burns said, “and other times we can’t get anything going.”
Serve receive and defense was a problem for the Trojanettes much of the evening.
“We have to get our passes down,” Burns said. “We work on it every day in practice for a long period of time. Some days it gets better and some days it doesn’t.”
Olivia Baker led the attack against the Wolverines with three kills while Jensen and Brianne Johnson finished with two each. Brooke Burns set up the offense with eight assists. Jensen and Baker combined for 11 blocks.
After dropping the opening set by a big margin in the opening match against the Timberwolves, the Trojanettes rallied and were right there with a chance in set two, but saw Southwest Valley take the set and the win in a match that was scheduled best two-out-of-three.
Jensen led the Trojanettes with five kills while Johnson had three and Baker two. Brooke Burns popped up another eight assists. Jensen added five blocks in the loss and said her team has to be more consistent going forward while staying positive.
“When we’re on we can get going,” Jensen said, “but sometimes one thing can bring us down and it tears us down a bit. We have to get better about that, keep going and pick each other up.”
Burns agrees that her team looks good when they can get in system and feels they are improving a lot and playing well as a team.
“They are close and working well together,” Burns said. “I would like some younger girls to challenge some of the older girls and make them work for those spots.”
Essex fell to 0-4 overall with the losses and 0-1 in the Corner Conference while East Mills improved to 2-0 and 1-0 and Southwest Valley opened play at 1-1.
Next for the Trojanettes is a trip to Mount Ayr Thursday, Sept. 2.