Home opener ends with two losses for Essex volleyball

Serve receive and defense was a problem for the Trojanettes much of the evening.

“We have to get our passes down,” Burns said. “We work on it every day in practice for a long period of time. Some days it gets better and some days it doesn’t.”

Olivia Baker led the attack against the Wolverines with three kills while Jensen and Brianne Johnson finished with two each. Brooke Burns set up the offense with eight assists. Jensen and Baker combined for 11 blocks.

After dropping the opening set by a big margin in the opening match against the Timberwolves, the Trojanettes rallied and were right there with a chance in set two, but saw Southwest Valley take the set and the win in a match that was scheduled best two-out-of-three.

Jensen led the Trojanettes with five kills while Johnson had three and Baker two. Brooke Burns popped up another eight assists. Jensen added five blocks in the loss and said her team has to be more consistent going forward while staying positive.

“When we’re on we can get going,” Jensen said, “but sometimes one thing can bring us down and it tears us down a bit. We have to get better about that, keep going and pick each other up.”