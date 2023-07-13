The Clarinda A’s tied the game in the eighth inning and then took the lead in the ninth in a 5-3 win at Joplin on Wednesday, July 12.

The win, coupled with a St. Joseph loss, moves the A’s to within ½ game of the Mustangs for the MINK League’s best record.

Joplin had just scored two runs in the home seventh to take a 3-1 lead when Clarinda answered with two of its own in the top of the eighth. Cole Warehime and Anthony Pomilia both singled to start the inning, then Warehime scored on an error, which allowed Junior Barajas to reach base.

Nick Massarini then singled in Pomilia to tie the game. A walk loaded the bases with no outs, but the A’s stranded them loaded, keeping the game even.

The A’s took the lead in a big way in the top of the ninth when Warehime and Pomilia hit back-to-back home runs.

Luke Rodenberg pitched a perfect ninth to earn the save.

Pomilia had three hits to lead Clarinda’s bats while Warehime and Joey Little added two each. The A’s not only had the two home runs in the game, but also had a pair of triples from Gavin Long and Massarini.

Clarinda’s first run came on a Warehime sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Luke Spencer started on the mound for the A’s and struck out six over seven innings. He gave up six hits, one walk and three earned runs. JC Dermody worked around two walks for a scoreless eighth.

The A’s and Outlaws match up again Thursday in Joplin.