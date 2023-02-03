Owen Johnson broke the 200 mark twice to lead the Clarinda boys bowling team to a home win over Tri-Center Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Cardinal boys won 2,761-1,880, while the Cardinal girls finished with a pin count of 2,493, beating Tri-Center’s 2,013.

Johnson opened with a 215 and finished with a 225 for a 440 two-game series to lead the field.

Grant Barr was next for Clarinda, starting his day with a 204 game and ending with a 393 series. Colton Owens added a 334 series, Levi Wise a 325 and Tyson Bramble a 310 to make up the team’s individual series score. Ronnie Weidman put up a 295 series.

The Cardinals were just above 200 in three of their five baker games for a 959 series.

Maddie Smith earned top honors for the Cardinal girls with a 180 first game and a 173 second game for a 353 series. Her game and series scores beat everyone in the field.

Ally Johnson was just behind Smith with a 347 series. Kemper Beckel put up a 332, Andi Woods a 313 and Rylee Pulliam a 307 for Clarinda. Ryplee Sunderman added a 225.

The Cardinals improved their score in each of the five baker games, ending with a 246 game. Their overall baker series score was an 841.

Clarinda is right back on the lanes Friday in Council Bluffs for a baker tournament, hosted by Abraham Lincoln.