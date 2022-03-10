Honorable mention all-conference for Foster

Shenandoah senior Zach Foster was the team’s representative on the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s all-conference boys basketball teams, released Monday, March 7.
Foster received honorable mention recognition after leading the Mustangs with 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the season.
The full all-conference teams are below.
First team (*denotes unanimous selection)
Drew Brown, Clarinda. *Carson Seuntjens, Denison. Caden Johnson, Glenwood. Brad Curren, Harlan. Dawson Gifford, Kuemper. Wyatt Hatcher, Lewis Central. *Max DeVries, Red Oak. Aidan Hall, Harlan.
Second team
Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic. Cole Arnold, Lewis Central. Grant Jobe, Clarinda. Carter White, St. Albert. Jacob Birch, Harlan. Dayton Templeton, Atlantic. Luke Wiebers, Denison. Hunter Gilleland, Red Oak.
Honorable Mention
People are also reading…
Zach Foster, Shenandoah. Cael Turner, Creston. Connor Frame, Harlan. Michael Kasperbauer, Kuemper. DJ Weilage, St. Albert. Dennis Vonnahme, Kuemper. Zac Kelsey, Glenwood. Kyle Strider, Creston. Ryan Johnson, Red Oak. Colby Souther, Lewis Central. Adien Schuttinga, Denison. Lance Arkfeld, Denison. Carter Pellett, Atlantic.
The final Hawkeye 10 Conference boys basketball standings follow.
Lewis Central 9-1
Harlan 9-1
Denison 6-4
Kuemper 6-4
Red Oak 6-4
Atlantic 5-5
Clarinda 4-6
Glenwood 4-6
St. Albert 4-6
Creston 2-8
Shenandoah 0-10