Hot start from outside, good defense lead Fillies to rivalry win

CLARINDA – The Shenandoah Fillies knocked down nine 3-point field goals in rolling to a 49-22 win at Clarinda Monday, Jan. 24.

Six of those came in the first half, with four coming off the hand of Brooklen Black as Shenandoah raced to a 30-14 lead at halftime.

Black finished with 14 points leading the Fillies. Macey Finlay was right behind with a pair of 3-point baskets, both in the first quarter, and 11 points. Finlay was named the Standout Athlete and said it’s always good to beat Clarinda.

“We came into the game thinking we were going to win,” Finlay said. “We had a good attitude and played together as a team, hoping it went well and it did.”

Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said the outside shooting was definitely an early key for his team in jumping to a good lead quickly.

“It was nice to see the ball go through the hoop,” Weinrich said. “Brooklen was really confident (Monday). It opened up nicely because they were really sagging (on defense).”

Black and Finlay are both starting guards for the Fillies and Weinrich said offensive performances like that from those two are big for his team going forward.

“We have talked about our guards being more aggressive,” Weinrich said. “A couple games recently we have been passive and just keep passing. Eventually we have to shoot or drive and even if we shoot and miss, we have really good rebounding posts.”

Finlay added four rebounds and four assists for the Fillies and Black finished with three rebounds and three assists.

The Fillies extended the lead to 38-17 after three quarters and pushed the advantage as high as 28 in the final period.

Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said his team simply needs to find a way to score more points, but was happy with how his team rebounded against a taller Shenandoah team.

“One of our goals was to rebound the basketball and that was one huge plus (Monday),” Hanafan said. “We knew it was a key for us and we rebounded it well. We were just fine defensively. We have just to put the ball in the hoop.”

Amelia Hesse led Clarinda with 10 points despite being covered in a box-and-one defense for much of the second half.

“Amelia played well,” Hanafan said. “They went diamond and one on her in the second half and she played hard and got her shots.”

Weinrich felt Hesse had the ability to get in a rhythm offensively and get them back in the game and he wanted to make sure that didn’t happen

Bailey Nordyke added six points for Clarinda and had a strong effort on the glass, meeting a challenge Hanafan said he gave her before the game. Chloe Strait scored four points while Jerzee Knight and Callie King added one point each. King hasn’t played many varsity minutes this season and Hanafan said it’s big to get athletes like her time in games like this.

“Anytime we can get game experience at the varsity level against a good team like Shenandoah, that’s good for us,” Hanafan said. “Most of those girls are younger girls, so hopefully that keeps building for them.”

Ava Wolf added 10 points and a team high seven rebounds for Shenandoah. Chloe Denton knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points. Lynnae Green scored four early points and gathered six rebounds.

Kassidy Stephens scored three points for the Fillies and Keelee Razee ended with one to go with three rebounds. Allie Eveland collected six rebounds and Jenna Burdorf pulled down three.

Shenandoah improved to 9-8 overall and 3-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Clarinda fell to 4-14 on the season and 0-9 in conference play. Both teams are home for conference games Friday with the Cardinals playing Red Oak and the Fillies matching up with Denison.