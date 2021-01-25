Howe, Kesterson, Lamkins earn wins at girls state wrestling

Four Southwest Iowa Warriors combined to win three matches at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) girls state tournament Jan. 22-23 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

More than 450 athletes competed in the two day tournament and the Warriors finished with 11 team points, which tied them for 79th place out of 119 schools that scored at least one point.

Kennedy Lamkins, Emily Kesterson and Lilly Howe all finished 1-2 during the tournament while Riley Spencer lost both of her matches for the Warriors.

Lamkins and Kesterson opened with wins. Lamkins pinned Alexis Johnson of Waverly-Shell Rock late in the first period of her first round match at 132 pounds. Lamkins then lost by fall to Katerina Smith of Osage, who finished sixth, in the second round before losing by fall to Red Oak’s Josie McCunn in the second round of consolation.

Kesterson earned a third period win by fall over Lauren Ferguson of Cedar Falls to open her tournament at 138. Kesterson then lost by fall to Alana Duggan of Dubuque Wahlert, who finished seventh, in the second round before dropping a 7-3 decision to Lauren Myli of Decorah to end her tournament.