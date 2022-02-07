Howe takes win in final girls wrestling tournament of season

Southwest Iowa’s Lillian Howe won her weight class Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Atlantic girls wrestling tournament.

Howe was one of five Southwest Iowa athletes in the girls field, while one Shenandoah athlete also competed.

Howe was one of four athletes in the 155-166 class and beat two of her teammates to win the title. Howe pinned teammate Madison Hensley and took an 8-7 decision from teammate Emily Kesterson, who finished second. Howe also beat Atlantic’s Ellen Gerlock 8-2. Kesterson pinned Gerlock and Gerlock pinned Hensley.

Clara Sapienza was 2-1 to finish second at 138-144 for the Warriors. Sapienza pinned Red Oak’s Tymberlee Bentley and Allyson Keener in the first period, but lost by fall in the first period to Metzli Yanez of Clarke.

Tatiana Orozco was the other Warrior in the field and lost all three of her matches by fall.

Shenandoah’s Faith Baker went 1-2 in the 123-129 division to take third. Baker opened with a win by fall over Andyn White of Treynor before losing by disqualification to Glenwood’s Emily Lundvall and by fall to Jessica Gurrero of Clarke.