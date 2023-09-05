The Sidney Cowboys put up 612 yards of offense in a 70-32 win at East Mills Friday, Sept. 1, in the Class 8-Player District 10 opener for both teams.

The game was even at six after the first quarter, but the Cowboy offense exploded from there, scoring 22 points in the second quarter and 28 more in the third. They outscored the Wolverines 14-0 in the final quarter to add to the final margin.

Michael Hensley and Grant Whitehead accounted for five touchdowns each for the Cowboys. Hensley rushed for 185 yards and three scores on 24 carries. He added six catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Whitehead completed 12 of 16 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns. He added 131 yards rushing on seven carries with another score.

Braedon Godfread rushed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and recovered a fumble for a touchdown while Andreas Buttry also caught a touchdown pass. Kolt Payne didn’t score, but managed 77 receiving yards on three receptions.

East Mills finished with 122 rushing yards and 122 receiving yards with junior quarterback Caleb Urban accounting for four of the five Wolverine scores.

LaDarius Albright led Sidney’s defense with 6.5 tackles, including one for loss. Elliott Ward tallied six tackles and one tackle for loss. Tate Mount contributed 4.5 tackles and Hensley and Gabe Johnson finished with four each. Hensley added two tackles for loss and Johnson had one. Payne and Godfread chipped in 3.5 tackles each with Godfread also recording two tackles for loss.

Sidney improved to 1-1 on the season and 1-0 in the district. Next is a district trip to Griswold Friday to play a 0-2 Tiger team that has losses to CAM and Boyer Valley by a combined score of 138-24.