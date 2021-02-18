Huge fourth quarter lifts Cowboy basketball past East Mills

The Sidney Cowboys went on a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter to break open a close game and beat East Mills 45-31 in a Class 1A district quarterfinal Wednesday, Feb. 17, at East Mills High School.

The Cowboys advanced to a district semifinal Thursday at top-seed Tri-Center.

Sidney led 20-13 at halftime but saw the lead fall to 25-24 after three quarters.

“They took the lead with seven minutes to go,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said, “and then went on a 16-0 run. Cole Jorgenson hit a 3-pointer, Conner Behrends had a couple inside scores and Taylor McFail scored a couple baskets.”

The win was Sidney’s second over East Mills in four tries this season.

“I think losing to them last week in a game we felt we let slip away really motivated us,” Larsen said.

The Cowboys won the game with their defense, holding Mason Crouse to six points.

Jorgensen led the Cowboys with 14 points. Leighton Whipple added eight points and had the defensive assignment on Crouse for much of the game.

Behrends scored six points while Garett Phillips and Matthew Benedict ended with five points. McFail scored four points and Kyle Beam ended with three as the Cowboys improved to 15-5.