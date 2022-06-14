IHSAA announces postseason changes for wrestling, cross country, basketball

The boys state dual wrestling tournament is moving to the Xtream Arena in Coralville and will coincide with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic’s Union’s inaugural wrestling tournament.

The IHSAA announced in April that the state dual team tournament would move to the weekend previously occupied by the sectional tournaments. The IHSAA Board of Control approved Monday a three-year agreement with Xtream Arena. Next year’s tournament will take place Feb. 4, the day after the conclusion of the girls state tournament at the same venue.

The IHSAA also announced Tuesday the approval of a rotating schedule for the state cross country meet. The state meet will continue to be held on Friday and Saturday with a morning session and an afternoon session both days. Each class will rotate between the four sessions over four seasons with the Class 1A and 2A state meets being held Friday, Oct. 28, later this year. The Class 3A and 4A state meets will be held the following day.

The other change announced Tuesday is the elimination of the early release of substate and district pods for basketball. The IHSAA staff will now compile and release brackets for the postseason. This season, the Class 2A and 1A district tournament brackets will be released during the week of Feb. 6, with the Class 4A and 3A brackets the following week.