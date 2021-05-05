IHSAA, IGHSAU announce schedule, ticket changes to state track meet

Saturday’s finals sessions will be split and spectators will be ticketed through qualifying participants due to capacity restrictions at this month’s IHSAA & IGHSAU State Track & Field Championships in Des Moines.

The three-day co-ed meet will remain at Drake Stadium on its previously announced dates: Thursday, May 20, and Friday, May 21, with finals on Saturday, May 22. Current attendance limits from Drake University and Polk County Health Department allow for two tickets per qualifying participant in the session in which they compete. Any remaining tickets in each session will be made available to participating schools.

Class 2A and Class 3A boys and girls will compete in early sessions each day. Class 1A, Class 4A, and Wheelchair boys and girls competitors will be in the later session each day.

Spectators and participants will be required to clear the facility after each of the six sessions, including Saturday’s finals. Seating will be unassigned with spectators required to use socially-distanced pods and wear masks at Drake Stadium, per recent CDC guidance on crowds at outdoor events. Available seat locations inside Drake Stadium will be identified with stickers on bleachers. Spectators for shot put and discus competitions will be allowed ticketed access to the fields immediately north of the stadium.