IHSAA releases football districts for 2021 and 2022 seasons

Each high school football team in the state now knows who they will be battling for a district championship for the next two years.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district football assignments for the 2021 and 2022 seasons Friday, March 12.

This is the first season with a seventh classification, meaning the biggest schools in the state are now in Class 5A. The added class didn’t produce any changes for Page County Newspapers Sports coverage area schools. Clarinda and Shenandoah remain in Class 2A, Sidney in Class A and Stanton/Essex in Class 8-Man.

The Cardinals and Mustangs are in Class 2A District 8 along with Clarke, Des Moines Christian, Greene County and Red Oak.

District 8 is one of eight six-team districts in Class 2A. Each team will play every other team in their district and three non-district games for a total of eight regular season contests. The top four teams in each district will qualify for the playoffs.

Sidney is in Class A District 7 along with AHSTW, Earlham, Mount Ayr, Riverside, Southwest Valley and St. Albert.