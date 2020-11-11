Improvement includes playoff win for Stanton/Essex football

The Stanton/Essex football team earned four wins, including one in the playoffs, in the second season of the sharing agreement between the two schools.
Stanton/Essex head coach Jeff Grebin felt his team’s defense improved immensely and several underclassmen developed nicely in leading to the Vikings’ success this season.
Stanton/Essex started the season 3-1 before not playing a week because of another school’s COVID-19 outbreak. The Vikings were able to add Coon Rapids-Bayard to the schedule the following week to avoid missing out on another game. The Vikings lost to Coon Rapids-Bayard, starting a 1-3 final stretch.
The one win, though, was a 61-22 road victory over Murray in the opening round of the playoffs, a game that also included the first kicked PAT in Grebin’s coaching career.
The Vikings scored four defensive touchdowns this season, two of them by Carter Johnson. Grebin said the defensive touchdowns show part of why they improved on that side of the ball this season.
“We pursued and tackled better than last year,” Grebin added.
The Vikings turned their opponents over 18 times this season and gave up 34 points per game, 13 less than they gave up each time out last season.
Johnson finished with 27 total touchdowns on the season for the Vikings, 11 passing, 12 rushing and one receiving to go with his two defensive scores and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Johnson completed 50% of his passes for 1,046 yards and ran for another 390.
Logan Roberts led the Vikings with 491 yards rushing and six touchdowns while Colby Royal was Johnson’s favorite target in the passing game, catching 35 balls for 616 yards and five scores.
Tucker Hadden was a strong contributor in the running game and passing game for the Vikings. The Essex senior rushed for 337 yards and three scores and caught another 20 passes, two for touchdowns.
Roberts and Jack Roberts added double digit receptions.
Hadden’s 60.5 tackles led the Vikings with eight of them for loss. Royal was next with 44.5 tackles and Logan Roberts finished with 42.5. Jonan Wookey and Johnson were both just shy of the 40 tackle mark.
Grebin’s team definitely dealt with adversity with missing out on one game, almost missing out on another and then being without some key players in the season ending loss to CAM.
“The concept of giving 100% effort is one of the things you can control,” Grebin said, “but ultimately you can’t worry about or dwell on those things you don’t have any control over. The team found ways to remain optimistic and played well.”
Grebin gives out Booster Club Awards each season, but those won’t be released until the annual spring athletic banquet.
Going forward, Grebin said improvement starts right away.
“We will need a serious level of commitment to an offseason training program,” Grebin said, “as well as the continued good numbers of participation from both schools.”
