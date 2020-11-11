Improvement includes playoff win for Stanton/Essex football

The Stanton/Essex football team earned four wins, including one in the playoffs, in the second season of the sharing agreement between the two schools.

Stanton/Essex head coach Jeff Grebin felt his team’s defense improved immensely and several underclassmen developed nicely in leading to the Vikings’ success this season.

Stanton/Essex started the season 3-1 before not playing a week because of another school’s COVID-19 outbreak. The Vikings were able to add Coon Rapids-Bayard to the schedule the following week to avoid missing out on another game. The Vikings lost to Coon Rapids-Bayard, starting a 1-3 final stretch.

The one win, though, was a 61-22 road victory over Murray in the opening round of the playoffs, a game that also included the first kicked PAT in Grebin’s coaching career.

The Vikings scored four defensive touchdowns this season, two of them by Carter Johnson. Grebin said the defensive touchdowns show part of why they improved on that side of the ball this season.

“We pursued and tackled better than last year,” Grebin added.

The Vikings turned their opponents over 18 times this season and gave up 34 points per game, 13 less than they gave up each time out last season.