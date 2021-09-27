Indians start fast, take down Mustangs

The Shenandoah Mustangs couldn’t get their offense going and gave up 19 first quarter points in a 34-7 loss at Clarke Friday, Sept. 24.

Playing without starting quarterback Nolan Mount because of suspension, the Mustangs accumulated just 105 yards of total offense. Quarterback Hunter Dukes completed nine of 21 passes for 52 yards while Morgan Cotten led the backs with 44 yards rushing on 17 carries and a touchdown. Brody Cullin and Blake Herold caught three passes each for the Mustangs.

Clarke scored three first quarter touchdowns, including two in the final minute, the second one on a fumble recovery for a score, to lead 19-0 after the first quarter.

Shenandoah scored right before the half on a one yard run by Cotten, cutting the halftime lead to 19-7.

Clarke quarterback Jack Cooley threw two third quarter touchdowns passes to Jesus Vega to put the game away.

Cooley threw for 164 yards and the two scores on just eight completions.

Owen Laughlin led the Mustang defense with nine tackles while Herold added eight with 1.5 tackles for loss.

Cotten finished with 6.5 tackles while Ben Labrum ended with six to go with 1.5 tackles for loss.