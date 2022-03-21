Jensen leaps to school record in opening indoor meet

Essex senior Riley Jensen started her senior track and field season in incredible fashion with a school record breaking high jump of 5 feet, 2 inches.

Jensen’s jump was four inches better than her leap at last year’s state meet and beat the field at the Pekin Indoor Classic Thursday, March 17, at Central College, by six inches.

The Essex girls and boys were both in a field which included nine teams in their class.

The Trojanettes were strong elsewhere in the field as well with Olivia Baker finishing second in the shot put at 31-1 and Emma Barrett second in the long jump at 13-10.

The Trojanettes were also runner-up in the 55 meter shuttle hurdle relay in 48.59 seconds and the 4x800 meter relay in 12:31.03. Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Desiree Glasgo and Baker ran the hurdles while Barrett, King, Tori Burns and Jensen were in the 4x800.

Essex added a fourth-place run in the distance medley relay, which was run in a collegiate style of 1200 meters, then 800, followed by a 400 and 1600. Barrett, Cindy Swain, Burns and Jensen finished in 16:29.93.

Johnson added a fifth-place finish in the 55 meter hurdles in 11.62.

Johnson, Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns and Swain took fifth in 4x55 meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Trojanettes were also sixth in the 4x400 with Tori Burns, Baker, King and Barrett in 5:20.91. The team of Gray, Glasgo, Brooke Burns and Swain were also sixth in the 4x200 in 2:12.22.

Tony Racine led the Essex boys with a pair of third-place finishes. Racine finished third in the long jump with a best jump of 18-3. He also teamed up with Johnny Resh, Skylar Hall and Qwintyn Vanatta to take third in the 4x200 relay in 1:48.83.

The Trojans added a couple sixth-place relay finishes. The team of Racine, Resh, Hall and Vanatta finished the shuttle relay in 33.38 while Nic Givens, Kooper Nelson, Gabe Richardson and Jonathan Staley came home in the 4x400 in 5:16.63.

Essex Girls Results

High Jump: 1. Riley Jensen 5-2.

Shot Put: 2. Olivia Baker 31-1. Natalie Taylor also competed.

Long Jump: 2. Emma Barrett 13-10. Cindy Swain also competed.

55 meter hurdles: 5. Brianne Johnson 11.62.

55 meter shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Essex (Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Desiree Glasgo, Olivia Baker) 48.59.

4x800 meter relay: 2. Essex (Emma Barrett, Alex King, Tori Burns, Riley Jensen) 12:31.03.

4x200 meter relay: 6. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Desiree Glasgo, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain) 2:12.22.

4x55 meter shuttle relay: 5. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain) 36.64.

Distance Medley (1200, 800, 400, 1600) relay: 4. Essex (Emma Barrett, Cindy Swain, Tori Burns, Riley Jensen) 16:29.93.

California Mile Relay (8x200): Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Olivia Baker, Helena Hamalainen, Desiree Glasgo, Tori Burns, Brooke Burns, Riley Jensen) 4:27.70.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Essex (Tori Burns, Olivia Baker, Alex King, Emma Barrett) 5:20.91. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Natalie Taylor, Helena Hamalainen, Brooke Burns) 6:14.59.

Essex Boys Results

Long Jump: 3. Tony Racine 18-3. Gabe Fort and Qwintyn Vanatta also competed.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Essex (Tony Racine, Johnny Resh, Skylar Hall, Qwintyn Vanatta) 1:48.83.

Shuttle relay: 6. Essex (Tony Racine, Johnny Resh, Skylar Hall, Qwintyn Vanatta) 33.38.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Essex (Nic Givens, Kooper Nelson, Gabe Richardson, Jonathan Staley) 5:16.63.

Additionally, Cash Seaman, Nelson and Staley competed in the long jump. The team of Racine, Resh, Hall, Vanatta, Givens, Bradley Franks, Fort and Staley competed in the California Mile (8x200).