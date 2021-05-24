Jensen takes 10th at state high jump

DES MOINES – Essex junior Riley Jensen finished tied for 10th in the Class 1A high jump Friday, May 21, at the state track and field championships.

Jensen’s top leap was 4 feet, 10 inches, which matched her top jump of the season. Jensen cleared the first three heights, the last of which being 4-10, without a miss.

“I was really proud of Riley for hitting 4-10 so easily,” Essex head coach Jasmine Glasgo said, “because she wasn’t able to do that at districts and state is a much bigger meet. Tenth-place isn’t too bad of a spot to be in.”

Jensen was one of many that bowed out of the competition at 5 feet. Glasgo feels that mark was a mental thing for her this year.

“She has told me that when she sees the bar out of the corner of her eye she freaks out a bit,” Glasgo said. “I think it comes from having a year off and the physical changes that come with growing up. Once we get past the mental stuff, I think she will soar over five feet and more.”

Glasgo said having Jensen qualify in this event for the second time should motivate her young team.

“I know our 4x100 team was pretty bummed missing state by a second,” Glasgo said, “so I knew they will come back next year wanting to make that relay even stronger. We have a couple eighth graders coming up that the girls are already trying to work on to be on the team next year. I’m excited to see what happens.”