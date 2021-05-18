Jensen to compete again in state high jump

Essex junior Riley Jensen will represent her school at the state track and field meet.
Jensen was Essex’s only athlete to qualify from a Class 1A state qualifying meet Thursday, May 13, at Mount Ayr.
Jensen cleared 4 feet, 10 inches, to finish second in the high jump. Only the champion in each event automatically qualified, but her jump was high enough to earn one of the 14 additional spots across Thursday’s meets.
“I think it’s incredible that Riley made it back to state, especially after having a year off,” Essex head girls coach Jasmine Glasgo said. “She’s still not where she wants to be, but knows what she has to work on.”
The state meet is set for Thursday-Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Jensen competes Friday evening.
“My goal for Riley is to be able to hit five feet,” Glasgo said. “She has not been able to do that this year, but I think most of it is in her head. She just has to shut everything out and jump like she knows she can.”
The Trojanettes tied for fifth in the 12-team field with 61 points. Wayne won the meet with 153 points.
The Essex boys were shut out of the state meet and finished 12th in the 14-team field with 14 points. Mount Ayr was the meet champion with 117 points.
The Trojanette 4x100 meter relay team also finished second Thursday, but missed out on the state meet by about a second. The team of Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes, Olivia Baker and Cindy Swain completed a lap in 54.95 seconds.
“Our 4x100 team came in second in a field of very fast girls and in a race that is difficult to get right if your handoffs are not almost perfect,” Glasgo said. “I’m very proud of their performance.”
The only senior athlete on the girls’ team, Sami York, placed in both throws. She finished third in the discus at 93-7 and fifth in the shot put.
Jensen also finished fifth in the 800 and sixth in the 1500.
Swain took fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 100 to earn a pair of medals. Alex King placed sixth in the 3000, Brianne Johnson was eighth in the discus and Emma Barrett finished eighth in both the long jump and 1500 to round up the list of individual medalists for the Trojanettes.
They also placed in four other relays.
The 4x800 team of Barrett, Tori Burns, Lizette Avalos and Jensen finished fifth, as did the shuttle hurdle team of Johnson, King, Baker and Avalos.
Essex was also sixth in the 4x200 with Gray, Brooke Burns, Baker and Holmes and sixth in the 1600 medley with Gray, Brooke Burns, Avalos and Tori Burns.
The Essex boys scored points in four different events to make up their 14.
Tony Racine was the top finisher for the Trojans with a fourth-place run in the 1600. He also placed sixth in the long jump and was part of the 1600 medley relay team that took sixth. Joining him in the relay were Dylan Barrett, Skylar Hall and Philip Franks.
Johnny Resh added a sixth-place sprint in the 400 for the Trojans.
“Tony had never done long jump before and decided just two days before the meet to do it,” Essex boys head coach Seth Ward said. “I hope he continues to want to do it because I think he can be really good at it. He was also fourth in the mile against some tough competition. Johnny ran the open 400 for the first time and had to be in the slow heat because he had no time to put in. He ended up getting sixth and had no one pushing him in his heat. If he had been in the fast heat, I believe he would have placed fourth. The kids all ran hard and had their personal bests near the end of the year. We only lose one senior and should gain three or four athletes next year. We’re going in the right direction.”
Full Essex girls results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 5. Essex 61.
100 meter dash – 6. Cindy Swain 13.83.
800 meter run – 5. Riley Jensen 2:42.14. Emma Barrett 2:57.37.
1500 meter run – 6. Riley Jensen 5:50.23. 8. Emma Barrett 6:11.36.
3000 meter run – 6. Alex King 15:13.26.
High jump – 2. Riley Jensen 4-10 STATE QUALIFIER.
Long jump – 4. Cindy Swain 14-8.5. 8. Emma Barrett 14-5.25.
Shot put – 5. Sami York 32-3.25. Olivia Baker 29-2.5.
Discus – 3. Sami York 93-7. 8. Brianne Johnson 79-0.
4x100 meter relay – 2. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes, Olivia Baker, Cindy Swain) 54.95.
4x200 meter relay – 6. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Olivia Baker, Paycee Holmes) 2:01.21.
4x800 meter relay – 5. Essex (Emma Barrett, Tori Burns, Lizette Avalos, Riley Jensen) 11:56.96.
1600 meter medley relay – 6. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Lizette Avalos, Tori Burns) 5:09.88.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 5. Essex (Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Olivia Baker, Lizette Avalos) 1:23.58.
Full Essex boys results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 12. Essex 14.
100 meter dash – Nic Givens 14.74.
200 meter dash – Nic Givens 29.12.
400 meter dash – 6. Johnny Resh 57.44. Nic Givens 1:04.48.
1600 meter run – 4. Tony Racine 5:22.62.
Long jump – 6. Tony Racine 17-11.5 Philip Franks 15-10.75.
Shot put – Kooper Nelson 32-10. Johnathan Staley 27-8.
Discus – Kooper Nelson 77-3. Johnathan Staley 66-7.
4x100 meter relay – Essex (Dylan Barrett, Skylar Hall, Philip Franks, Johnny Resh) 52.78.
4x200 meter relay – Essex (Dylan Barrett, Skylar Hall, Johnny Resh, Tony Racine) 1:49.00.
800 meter medley relay – Essex (Dylan Barrett, Skylar Hall, Philip Franks, Johnny Resh) 1:52.49.
1600 meter medley relay – 6. Essex (Dylan Barrett, Tony Racine, Skylar Hall, Philip Franks) 4:27.71.