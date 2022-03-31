Jensen wins second high jump title of season

Essex senior Riley Jensen won the high jump title at the Rod Smith Invitational, held at Woodbine Tuesday, March 29.

Jensen cleared 4 feet, 10 inches to beat the field and helped the Trojanettes score 27 points to place eighth in the 13-team field.

Glenwood won the girls meet with 191.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Tri-Center’s 53.

The Essex boys scored four points to finish 11th.

Glenwood easily won the boys team race as well scoring 164 points to beat West Monona’s runner-up score of 84.

The 4x400 meter relay and final heat of the boys 4x100 were not contested because the lights at the field turned off.

Jensen led the Trojanettes to a strong showing in the field with each event having an Essex athlete place in the top five.

Olivia Baker threw the shot put 34-10 for a third-place finish. Brianne Johnson took fourth in the discus at 85-6.5 and Emma Barrett ended fifth in the long jump at 13-11.

Barrett added a sixth-place run in the 800 meter run in 2 minutes, 55.49 seconds. Teammates Jensen and Tori Burns were both right behind her.

Essex’s other points came in the 4x800 meter relay with the team of Barrett, Alex King, Burns and Jensen crossing in fourth in 12:14.98.

Tony Racine scored all of the points for the Essex boys with a fourth-place mark in the long jump at 18-9.

Johnny Resh wasn’t far out of the medals in the 200 in a time of 24.54. The Trojans’ 4x100 meter relay team was in second with the fast heat of the 4x100 still to come when the meet was called. The team of Racine, Skylar Hall, Qwintyn Vanatta and Resh finished in 50.35.

Essex girls results (top six places noted)

Team scores: 8. Essex 27

100 meter dash: Cindy Swain 14.65.

200 meter dash: Cindy Swain 30.17.

400 meter dash: Helena Hamalainen 1:30.44.

800 meter run: 6. Emma Barrett 2:55.49. Riley Jensen 2:55.92. Tori Burns 2:56.63.

1500 meter run: Emma Barrett 6:20.32. Riley Jensen 6:21.47. Helena Hamalainen 7:07.05. Alex King 7:10.61.

3000 meter run: Helena Hamalainen 15:32.79.

High jump: 1. Riley Jensen 4-10.

Long jump: 5. Emma Barrett 13-11. Cindy Swain 12-4.

Shot put: 3. Olivia Baker 34-10. Natalie Taylor 23-4.

Discus: 4. Brianne Johnson 85-6.5. Natalie Taylor 68-0.

4x100 meter relay: Essex (Kyndra Gray, Olivia Baker, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain) 58.84.

4x200 meter relay: Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Desiree Glasgo, Brianne Johnson) 2:09.85.

4x800 meter relay: 4. Essex (Emma Barrett, Alex King, Tori Burns, Riley Jensen) 12:14.98.

800 meter medley relay: Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Desiree Glasgo, Olivia Baker) 2:20.71.

1600 meter medley relay: Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Alex King, Tori Burns) 5:25.65.

Shuttle hurdle relay: Essex (Desiree Glasgo, Alex King, Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson) 1:24.81.

Essex boys results (top six places noted)

Team scores: 11. Essex 4.

100 meter dash: Skylar Hall 13.71. Johnathan Staley 15.00. Keaton Anderson 17.04.

200 meter dash: Johnny Resh 24.54. Nic Givens 30.89. Keaton Anderson 35.88.

400 meter dash: Nic Givens 1:07.16. Keaton Anderson 1:26.97. Noah Vandermark 1:26.97.

800 meter run: Qwintyn Vanatta 2:40.39. Nic Givens 3:27.72. Noah Vandermark 3:27.72.

1600 meter run: Tony Racine 5:39.30. Noah Vandermark 6:02.44.

Long jump: 4. Tony Racine 18-9. Qwintyn Vanatta 14-9.

Shot put: Kooper Nelson 35-1. Johnathan Staley 32-9.5.

Discus: Johnathan Staley 77-7.

4x100 meter relay (last heat was not run): Essex (Tony Racine, Skylar Hall, Qwintyn Vanatta, Johnny Resh) 50.35.

4x200 meter relay: Essex (Tony Racine, Skylar Hall, Qwintyn Vanatta, Johnny Resh) DQ.