Johnson, Ettleman lead Warriors to 5th at Weeping Water

Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson of Southwest Iowa both won a pair of matches and finished second at 113 and 120 pounds at the Weeping Water (Neb.) Wrestling Invitational Monday, Jan. 17.

The tournament was originally scheduled for Friday, but was pushed back because of snow.

The Warriors finished fifth in the 11-team field, scoring an even 100 points. Winside took the title with 188 points.

Ettleman won by fall and then earned a 20-4 technical fall over Winside’s Korbin Carlson to advance to the final at 113 and earn his 20th win of the season. Ettleman was unable to take the title, however, dropping a 5-0 decision to Reece Kocain of East Butler.

Johnson also won by fall and then a 16-1 technical fall over Lincoln Christian’s Charlie Wienke to make the final at 120. Johnson lost by fall just before the final buzzer to unbeaten Jacoby Mann of Winside in the final.

Kurt Speed, Brexton Roberts and Samuel Daly all placed third for the Warriors.

Speed had a 4-1 day at 152. After a win by fall, Speed dropped a 7-1 decision to Jackson Snyder of Millard South in the quarterfinals. Speed fought through the consolation bracket, earning a fall, a 5-4 victory over Jackson Cooley of Lincoln Christian in the first tiebreak period and then won the rematch with Snyder for third place by a 7-2 decision.

Roberts was 3-1 in his season debut at 195. He lost by fall in the quarterfinals to Mason Topp of Winside, but then earned three straight falls, the first two in less than a minute, to battle back for third.

Daly won just one match in the four-athlete round-robin bracket at 220. Daly lost by fall, and then dropped a 5-3 decision to Elijah Ambriz of Concordia/DC West. Daly ended his day with a fall early in the second period over Johnson County Central’s Tucker Thomas.

Andreas Buttry won two matches to finish fourth at 106 for the Warriors. He won his quarterfinal by fall, but then lost to undefeated Robert Aschoff of Osmond by fall in the second period in the semifinals. Buttry won his consolation semifinal by fall, but then lost the third place match by fall.

Hadley Reilly finished 2-2 at 160, Spencer Baier 1-2 at 152 and Brandon Orozco 1-2 at 285 for the Warriors.