A new era of Sidney volleyball starts this fall with Brad Johnson taking over as the new head coach.

Johnson takes over for Amy McClintock, who served as Sidney head coach for nine years and took the Cowgirls to five state tournaments, including the 2019 state championship. Johnson said he knows he has big shoes to fill.

“When I knew Amy was leaving, I didn’t know what was going on and the girls were asking if I was going to coach,” Johnson said. “I was busy with baseball this summer, but after that was done we got started. I love volleyball. I coached my daughter in club for eight or nine years at Attack. Volleyball is a great sport and our girls are good at it. We have a big tradition here, so we’ll throw the ball out and keep it rolling.”

Johnson’s daughter, Lily, was a big part of that tradition and was a defensive specialist on the state title team. He said coaching and watching Lily and the rest of her teammates over the years, both in school and club, has him ready to go for this fall.

“I just want the girls to have fun and play loose,” Brad Johnson said. “When they do that, they play a lot better. We want to be a little louder and have fun. They know volleyball. They have played since they were very young and have played and gained good experience with the older kids last year.”

Although the Cowgirls lost a group of six from last season’s team that advanced to the regional final, Johnson has a good group of experience coming back to lead this year’s team.

Seniors Eve Brumbaugh and Fallon Sheldon and junior Addy Haning all return after accumulating more than 100 kills last season. All three played in every match last season.

Seniors Lilly Peters, juniors Ava Osborn and Macey Graham and sophomore Gabi Jacobs are also back with at least a little varsity experience from last season.

“We have 19 girls out,” Johnson said. “We have three seniors back who all have varsity experience and show good leadership on the court and in the gym. Then we have three juniors who are all very good. We mix in some sophomores who can pass the ball pretty well. They have all been working hard and showing good effort.”

Johnson expects his Cowgirls to be part of a four-team race in the Corner Conference as he said East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Stanton should also be contenders for this year’s conference championships.

After two scrimmage dates, the Cowgirls open the season Thursday, Aug. 24, in Glenwood. The conference opener is Aug. 31, at Stanton.