The Essex Trojanettes were unable to climb out of a big, early hole in an 8-6 loss at Stanton Friday, June 9, while the Essex baseball team ended up forfeiting to the Vikings after falling way behind.

Essex softball trailed 6-0 after three innings and 7-1 after five innings before rallying for five runs in the sixth frame. Stanton added a run in the home sixth and was able to keep the Trojanettes off the scoreboard in the seventh, giving Stanton its first win of the season.

Addy Resh led the Essex bats with two hits, including a triple. She also scored a run. Brianne Johnson homered and drove in three and Kylie Valdez added two RBIs for Essex.

Alex King doubled, scored a run and drove in a run for the Trojanettes. Brooke Burns and Tori Burns both singled and scored.

Tori Burns went the distance in the circle for Essex, striking out three. She was charged with eight hits, two walks and eight runs, two earned.

The Trojanettes fell to 6-7 on the season and 3-2 in the Corner Conference.

Essex baseball dropped to 0-6 on the season and 0-5 in the conference with the forfeit loss. The Trojans were already down several players to start the game and ran out of available pitchers after falling behind 22-0 in the second inning.

Both Essex teams travel to Fremont-Mills Monday for Corner Conference doubleheaders.