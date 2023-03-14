Essex senior Brianne Johnson has enjoyed her four-sport journey over her four years at Essex High School and is hoping for a strong finish as a Trojanette this summer in her favorite sport of softball.

She said softball has always been her favorite and it’s also the one she feels she is best at.

“Part of it is it’s in the summer,” Johnson said, “but I love hitting and like playing first base and the outfield. I like every part of the sport.”

The goals are big for her senior season of softball as she wants to hit above .400, a mark she wasn’t far from last year at .375. She also hit .386 as a sophomore. In her four years of softball so far, Johnson has recorded 39 hits, including three doubles and two triples, 33 runs scored and 13 RBIs.

Johnson also plays track and field, basketball and volleyball at Essex while also being involved in band, choir, Student Council, NHS and FCA.

“At first I (went out for all four sports) because our school is really small and I felt like I needed to,” Johnson said, “because we didn’t have many in each sport, but I have decided to like all of them.”

She said her second favorite sport is “probably volleyball.” Johnson also has one more year left in track and field for the Trojanettes and it’s that sport which produced her top memory, which was winning the Corner Conference championship her sophomore year. She also said this basketball season was by far her favorite.

“I didn’t like basketball for the longest time,” Johnson said, “but this year I loved it. It just clicked.”

The conference track and field championship was a bright spot for Essex sports during a four-year career for Johnson that has seen many more losses than wins in every sport.

“I just try to tell people to have our heads up,” Johnson said. “If we want it to go better, we have to have a good mindset. I haven’t been the most vocal leader, but in practice I do my absolute best so the younger kids see what I’m doing.”

Johnson said being so involved has taught her how to manage her schedule and be mentally tough.

After graduation, she plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University and major in accounting with the current goal of obtaining her CPA.