Johnson leads Trojanettes past Hamburg

For the second time this season, the Essex girls basketball team earned a win over Hamburg, beating the Wildcats 55-27 Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Hamburg High School.

The Essex and Hamburg boys only played a junior varsity contest, giving the Trojans a forfeit win.

Brianne Johnson had a monster night for the Trojanettes, finishing with 20 points, 15 rebounds and six steals as the Trojanettes overcame a 10-8 deficit after the first quarter to earn the win.

Hamburg scored just eight combined points in the middle two quarters as Essex led 21-13 at halftime and 37-18 after three quarters.

Brooke Burns and Olivia Baker were also in double figures in one statistical category each for the Trojanettes. Burns scored 15 points and contributed four steals and four assists. Baker pulled down 10 rebounds to go with her two points.

Tori Burns added seven points, eight rebounds and three steals and Cindy Swain finished with six points and four rebounds for the Trojanettes, who improved to 2-2 on the season.

Addy Resh finished with three points and four rebounds for Essex and Mariska Kirchert finished the night with two points and three rebounds.

The Essex boys also improved to 2-2 with the forfeit win. The Trojans are back in action Friday at home against Shenandoah. Both teams return to Corner Conference play Tuesday at home against Stanton.