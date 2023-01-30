Johnson, Owens lead Clarinda bowling over Lenox

A strong baker series by the Clarinda boys bowling team led the Cardinals to a home sweep of Lenox Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Cardinals’ final tally was 2,859, beating Lenox’s 2,225. The Clarinda girls ended up at 2,616, well ahead of Lenox’s 1,674.

After a 156 opener in the baker series for the Clarinda boys, they went 214, 277, 235 and 259 to finish with a baker series score of 1,141.

Colton Owens led the Cardinal boys with a 213 second game and a two-game series score of 384.

Levi Wise broke 200 in his second game with a 204. He scored a 363 series, just behind teammate Grant Barr’s 369. Tyson Bramble was next for the Cardinals with a 306, followed by a 296 from Ronnie Weidman and a 283 from Owen Johnson.

Andi Woods and Ally Johnson led the Cardinal girls, with Woods firing a 205 second game and Johnson a 382 series. Johnson rolled a 188 and a 194 game, while Woods finished with a 359 series.

Maddie Smith wasn’t far behind Woods with a 341 series for the Cardinals. Rylee Pulliam added a 321, Kemper Beckel a 301 and Ryplee Sunderman a 267 for Clarinda.

The Cardinal girls were also strong in the baker series with a 912, including a 225 second game.

Both Clarinda teams are back home Thursday to take on Tri-Center.