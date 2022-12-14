 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnson, Racine lead Essex basketball in losses to Stanton

Olivia Baker, Essex

Essex senior Olivia Baker battles for position against a Fremont-Mills athlete during the Trojanettes' home loss against the Knights Friday, Dec. 2.

 Bryan Clark, Valley News

The Essex girls and boys basketball teams lost both ends of a home Corner Conference doubleheader Tuesday, Dec. 13, against Stanton.

The Trojanettes dropped a 70-19 decision, while the Trojans lost 71-46.

The Essex boys trailed 23-9 after the first quarter and 48-19 at halftime before outscoring the Vikings by four in the second half.

Tony Racine led the Trojans with 14 points, while Kaden Peeler added 12.

Caden Robinette and Keaton Anderson scored six points each for Essex, while Kaden Buick added three points. Jacob Robinette and Isaiah Sholes scored two points each and Qwintyn Vantta one as the Trojans fell to 2-4 on the season.

After trailing 23-6 after the first quarter, the Essex girls were unable to score in the second and trailed the state-ranked Viqueens 43-6 at halftime.

Brianne Johnson scored 13 of Essex’s 19 points for the game while adding nine rebounds and three steals.

Olivia Baker, Tori Burns and Brooke Burns added two points each for the Trojanettes. Baker collected nine rebounds, Tori Burns controlled five rebounds and Cindy Swain added seven rebounds for the Trojanettes, who fell to 2-3 on the season.

Both Essex teams travel to Sidney Friday for its final game before the Christmas break.

