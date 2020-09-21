Johnson shines in Stanton/Essex's win over Griswold

Carter Johnson accounted for seven of Stanton/Essex’s nine touchdowns in a 68-20 rout of Griswold to give the Vikings a happy Homecoming.

The win also pushed the Vikings to 3-1 overall and in Class 8-Player District 7.

The Vikings only scored eight points in the opening period, but put up 28 in the second and 16 each in the third and fourth quarters to keep Griswold winless on the season at 0-4.

Four of Johnson’s touchdowns came through the air. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 142 yards with the four scores. Colby Royal was the top target on the day with five catches for 110 yards and a score. John Peterson, Jack Roberts and Logan Roberts also caught touchdown passes.

Johnson also rushed for a touchdown, leading the Vikings with 86 rushing yards on seven carries.

Logan Roberts added 47 yards on the ground and a score while Tucker Hadden ended with 31 yards rushing.

Johnson added a kick return for a score and an interception return for a touchdown. Johnson finished the game with two of the team’s four interceptions. He added three tackles.