CLARINDA — The leader of the two-time state runner-up Clarinda girls bowling team will continue to bowl in college.

Ally Johnson signed her National Letter of Intent with Columbia (Missouri) College’s bowling program during a ceremony at Clarinda’s Frontier Lanes Monday, Feb. 27.

Johnson plans on going into nursing and said initially she wasn’t thinking of continuing her bowling career after high school. Johnson said that changed when Columbia head coach Damon Helgevold reached out to Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods to see if there was any interest and Johnson decided to check them out.

“I thought I knew where I was going to go,” Johnson said, “but I liked that (Columbia) is a small campus, but it’s only one block from (the University of Missouri), so it’s a small classroom setting with a big school town vibe. They are family oriented and team oriented and that’s what I was looking for. They also have a good nursing program.”

Johnson visited campus in November and practiced with the team. She said it was still a few more weeks after that visit before she made the decision.

“Everyone was very encouraging and everyone there thought I would fit in well,” Johnson said, “and I thought I would too.”

Helgevold made the trip to Clarinda to attend the ceremony as well and the Osceola, Iowa native said Johnson reminded him a lot of himself bowling at Clarke High School.

“She grew up a lot like I did,” Helgevold said. “She bowled on tough patterns and on wood lanes. She averaged a 180 last year and then 182 this year and seeing what she was able to do to grow Clarinda’s team was a big point for me. We’re in the same spot trying to grow a program at Columbia.”

Helgevold went on to say that Johnson knows how to win and that’s something he has focused on in this recruiting cycle. Three of the six athletes he has signed this year, including Johnson, have bowled in their respective state tournaments.

“She is a key piece for the future with a loaded class we have coming in,” Helgevold said. “This collective group is about growing a winner. (Ally) can grow as a bowler and fine-tune her craft and I’m excited to see what she’ll be able to do.”

Johnson still has a few weeks of youth league competition before her full season is over at Clarinda. She said improving her offseason practice habits should help her going forward at Columbia.

“I have been really bad about coming in and practicing in the summer,” Johnson said, “so I’ll have to make sure that I come in and work on that one thing I need to work on every day. Whether that’s picking up spares or how I’m throwing the ball. If I can improve on that, I think I’ll see a big difference by next year.”