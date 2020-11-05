Johnson, Smith lead inexperienced Cowgirl volleyball through season

The 2020 Sidney Cowgirls had big shoes to fill, and while head coach Amy McClintock feels the team showed flashes of filling them at times, several streaks for Sidney volleyball came to an end.
The Cowgirls were unable to continue their runs of Corner Conference titles and state tournament appearances. They had just three main rotation players returning, including the team’s only two seniors. That’s a lot of inexperience coming up and with the pandemic erasing many offseason opportunities for the team, Sidney volleyball had a long climb ahead of them.
The Cowgirls ended the season with 15 wins, highlighted by a tournament title in Bedford, which included wins over Stanton and East Mills, the two teams that finished ahead of them in the Corner Conference this season. The Cowgirls also beat Lamoni and Central Decatur that day, one of many highlights for this year’s team.
“A highlight was the perseverance from the girls as we had many young and inexperienced girls in key varsity roles,” McClintock said. “Being able to play a complete season from start to finish (was another highlight). The improvement throughout the season is a highlight that we can build on going into next season.”
Paige Smith and Lily Johnson were the only two seniors for the Cowgirls this season and both stepped up. Smith’s 254 digs led the team and she added 169 kills, nine behind Kaden Payne for team best honors. Johnson’s 187 digs were second most on the team.
Harley Spurlock was the other athlete returning from last year’s state title rotation and she was strong again this season with 108 kills.
Eve Brumbaugh grew into another quality hitter for the Cowgirls as a freshman while Avery Dowling took over the setting in the middle of the season and ended up with 365 assists. Emily Hutt, Faith Brumbaugh and Makenna Laumann were three others that stepped up defensively with more than 100 digs.
McClintock said overall no one really stepped up into a leadership role that was needed to move the team forward.
“We have girls that are all very quiet,” McClintock said. “Finding the person that brings the team along and has the enthusiasm all the time that can get the other girls excited or help them move past a bad play is something we were lacking at times.”
McClintock said there were flashes of the team taking a step forward, with many of those shown during that final Saturday of September in Bedford. She felt Johnson and Smith stepped up and handled all that 2020 offered with maturity, saying they were always positive with their teammates.
McClintock expects big changes going forward, especially with 11 of the 13 athletes that made at least 10 starts this season planning to return.
“We need more experience and learning the game,” McClintock said, “consistency and playing more aggressively on offense and defense. We need to find one or two girls that are comfortable stepping into the leadership role.”
Overall, 16 Cowgirls, including three freshmen, saw the floor on varsity this season for Sidney.
