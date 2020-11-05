Johnson, Smith lead inexperienced Cowgirl volleyball through season

Harley Spurlock was the other athlete returning from last year’s state title rotation and she was strong again this season with 108 kills.

Eve Brumbaugh grew into another quality hitter for the Cowgirls as a freshman while Avery Dowling took over the setting in the middle of the season and ended up with 365 assists. Emily Hutt, Faith Brumbaugh and Makenna Laumann were three others that stepped up defensively with more than 100 digs.

McClintock said overall no one really stepped up into a leadership role that was needed to move the team forward.

“We have girls that are all very quiet,” McClintock said. “Finding the person that brings the team along and has the enthusiasm all the time that can get the other girls excited or help them move past a bad play is something we were lacking at times.”

McClintock said there were flashes of the team taking a step forward, with many of those shown during that final Saturday of September in Bedford. She felt Johnson and Smith stepped up and handled all that 2020 offered with maturity, saying they were always positive with their teammates.

McClintock expects big changes going forward, especially with 11 of the 13 athletes that made at least 10 starts this season planning to return.