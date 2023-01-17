Johnson, Vanatta lead Essex hoops in Corner Tourney losses

The Essex girls and boys basketball teams opened play in the Corner Conference Tournament Monday, Jan. 16, with pool play losses in games played at Fremont-Mills High School.

The Trojans lost to the host Knights 81-34, while the Trojanettes dropped a 61-31 decision to East Mills.

Both Essex teams need wins Tuesday against the top seed in their pool to extend their run in the tournament.

The Essex boys saw the Knights sprint out to a 31-17 lead after the first quarter. The score was 49-25 at halftime and 73-30 after the third period.

Qwintyn Vanatta did the bulk of the scoring for the Trojans with 22 points.

Tony Racine added six points for the Trojans, who fell to 4-10 on the season. Kaden Buick added three points, Kaden Peeler had two and Johnathan Staley finished with one point.

The Essex girls fell to 3-10 on the season and fell behind 24-6 after the first quarter and 46-13 at halftime against the Wolverines.

Brianne Johnson led the Trojanettes with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Brooke Burns also reached double figures offensively, scoring 12 points.

The rest of the Essex points belonged to Cindy Swain, who finished with four points, four rebounds and three steals. Mariska Kirchert finished with four rebounds, while Addy Resh and Kylie Valdez finished with three rebounds each.

Both Essex teams are at home Tuesday, with the Trojanettes playing Fremont-Mills and the Trojans taking on Stanton.