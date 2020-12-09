Johnson wins two, Warriors winless at St. Albert

The Southwest Iowa Warriors were held without a win in a quad Tuesday, Dec. 8 against three Hawkeye 10 Conference schools.

Southwest Iowa won just one match in losing 75-6 to Glenwood and took just one win in a 69-6 loss to Harlan. The Warriors were more competitive with the hosts from St. Albert, losing 54-30.

Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson were the winners against Glenwood and Harlan. Ettleman pinned Haiden Buttry of Harlan at 106 while Johnson was able to earn a fall over Glenwood’s Briten Maxwell at 113.

Sam Daly went the distance in both duals, but lost a 9-4 decision to Harlan’s Jeremiah Davis and a 15-10 decision to Glenwood’s Trent Patton, both at 220.

Johnson and Kyle Kesterson won contested matches against St. Albert. Johnson bumped up to 120 and pinned William Cihacek in the first period while Kesterson worked a third period pin over Mathew Crawley.

Ettleman, Riley Spencer and Kolton Wilson took forfeit wins for the rest of the Warrior team points.

The losses drop the Warriors to 1-4 on the dual season. They head to Lenox Saturday for tournament action.