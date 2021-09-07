Johnson's five touchdowns not enough for Vikings against F-M

The Stanton/Essex football team opened district play with a 64-36 Homecoming loss to Fremont-Mills.

The Knights gradually pulled away from the Vikings in a Class 8-Player District 9 contest.

The Vikings trailed 20-12 after the first quarter, 36-20 at halftime and 48-28 after three periods.

The Stanton/Essex defense couldn’t contain Fremont-Mills’ rushing attack as the Knights ran for 345 yards for more than seven yards per carry. Payten VanHouten rushed for three touchdowns and 139 yards. Jake Malcom also threw for three scores.

Stanton/Essex quarterback Carter Johnson accounted for five touchdowns. He completed 17 of 32 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns while also throwing two interceptions. Johnson also rushed for 48 yards and a score.

Jack Roberts was Johnson’s favorite target in the passing game with six receptions for 144 yards and two scores. Logan Roberts added five catches for 54 yards and a score while also rushing for 82 yards on 11 carries.

Tristan Frank caught a 30-yard pass for the other Viking touchdown. He also had an interception on defense.

Logan Roberts had a big day defensively with 15 tackles and two tackles for loss. Jonan Wookey produced six tackles.