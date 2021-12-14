Johnson's title leads Warriors to fifth at Lenox

Gabe Johnson won the 120 pound title in leading Southwest Iowa to a fifth-place finish at the Bedford/Lenox Invitational, held Saturday, Dec. 11, at Lenox High School.

The Warriors finished with 138 points, just outside a close battle for second. Bedford/Lenox won the title with 183 points. West Central Valley’s 159 points were just ahead of Nodaway Valley’s 158 and Southwest Valley’s 156 for second.

Johnson received a bye into the semifinals in the nine-team field and won both of his matches on the day by fall. He beat Nodaway Valley’s Bradley Gebbie in the semifinals in 3 minutes, 48 seconds and Bedford/Lenox’s Colby Nelson in the final in 5:23.

Seth Ettleman also reached a championship match for the Warriors, finishing second at 113. Ettleman won his quarterfinal and semifinal by fall in a total time of 4:12 before dropping a 9-2 decision to Southwest Valley’s Brayden Maeder in the final.

Andreas Buttry, Hadley Reilly and Mathew Lamkins all finished third for the Warriors.

Lamkins received a bye into the semifinal at 170 where he was quickly pinned by Drew Spire of Maryville. Lamkins responded with two wins by fall, both in the first period, including beating Bedford/Lenox’s Trayce Miller, in the third place match.

Reilly had a 3-1 day on the mat at 160. After winning his quarterfinal match by fall in the second period, he lost by fall to Kaedon Lindsay of West Central Valley in the semifinals. Reilly, like Lamkins, responded well, with a pair of first period pins to battle back for third. He beat Kason Parker of East Union in the third place match.

Buttry’s 106 pound weight class had just four competitors who all wrestled each other. Buttry lost his first two matches by fall in the third period before earning a second period fall against Ty Tallmon of East Union.

Lane Harris and Chance Roof both finished fourth for the Warriors at the upper weights.

Harris lost his quarterfinal match by fall at 182, received a bye into the consolation semifinals where he earned a first period pin over Terrian Islas of East Union. He then lost by fall to Brandon Raasch of Nodaway Valley in the third place match.

Roof took fourth at 285 with none of his four matches lasting more than 90 seconds. He won his quarterfinal before losing to Kort Watkins of Maryville in the semifinals. Roof pinned Bryce Pedrick of Bedford/Lenox before losing the third place match.

Kyle Kesterson won two matches to finish fifth at 145 for the Warriors. Brogan Alley won one match at 138 to finish sixth. Phillip Gardner finished sixth at 132 while Kurt Speed also competed for the Warriors at 152.

The Warriors host the Corner Conference Tournament Thursday in Sidney before traveling into Nebraska for the Johnson County Central Tournament Saturday to end the 2021 portion of the season.