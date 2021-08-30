Jones, Egbert lead Shenandoah XC at Glenwood

Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley opened her cross country season with a meet victory in leading the Cardinals to a third-place team finish Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Glenwood Cross Country Invitational.
Hartley finished the race in 20 minutes, 4 seconds -- 20 seconds better than Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman.
The Cardinals were third in the team race with 102 points, losing only to Glenwood’s 52 and Harlan’s 59. There were 11 full teams in the field. Shenandoah and Essex were also in the field, but didn’t have enough athletes competing for a team score.
The Clarinda boys finished fifth in the team race with 148 points. Shenandoah was ninth in the 13-team field with 248 points. Essex didn’t have enough athletes to field a team.
Hartley was one of three Cardinals in the top 20 in a field of 70 finishers. Freshman Raenna Henke started her career with an 11th-place run of 21:59. Ashlyn Eberly ended 19th in 23:19 for the Cardinals.
Another Cardinal freshman in Callie King wasn’t far off of the top 20 and finished 24th in 23:46. Cheyenne Sunderman completed the scoring for the Cardinals with a 48th-place run in 26:21.
Amelia Hesse also finished for the Cardinals, taking 52nd in 26:36.
Shenandoah had just four athletes finish in head coach Grant Staats’ first meet as head coach.
Freshman Hailey Egbert led the Fillies, taking 54th in 26:43. Kelsey Franklin finished in 27:08 taking 55th.
Shenandoah’s other two finishers were Abby Martin in 59th at 28:03 and Lauryn Dukes took 68th in 31:43.
Tori Sample was Essex’s lone athlete in the field. She finished 53rd in 26:43.
The Clarinda boys had two athletes sneak into the top 20 to lead the team. Treyton Schaapherder was first for the Cardinals, finishing 18th in 18:23 while Kyle Wagoner was 19th in 18:28.
Clarinda’s fifth-place run of 148 points was just ahead of Atlantic’s 153.
Sioux City North had the top four runners in the field, led by William Lohr’s run of 15:51. The Stars’ fifth-runner took eighth giving them 18 points. Glenwood and ADM were second and third in the team race.
Mark Everett was Clarinda’s third scorer, taking 30th in the 92-athlete field in 19:09. Michael Mayer added a 40th-place mark in 19:37 while Lance Regehr rounded out Clarinda’s scoring with a 44th-place mark of 19:54.
Alex Lihs was the final Cardinal in the field with a 61st-place mark of 20:56.
Mitchell Jones was Shenandoah’s top athlete of the day. He finished in 19:03, taking 29th.
“Mitchell ran a very strong race,” Shenandoah head coach Andy Campbell said. “This was a loaded field, so his finish should give him some confidence heading into the next race.”
Eli Schuster was next for the Mustangs with a 49th-place finish of 20:05, just 27 seconds and seven places ahead of freshman Damian Little Thunder.
“Eli and Damien worked well together throughout the race,” Campbell said. “I think the team could develop a pretty strong pack that could cause people problems down the road.”
Josh Schuster and George Martin were the final scorers for the Mustangs. Schuster was 62nd in 20:57 and Martin 67th in 21:25.
Davin Holste completed Shenandoah’s field with a 79th-place mark in 22:48 in his first varsity race.
“I’m very proud of how the guys competed,” Campbell said. “All 15 of our guys gave their best and that is all I can ask of them. We now have a baseline and we will set some goals from here going forward.”
Essex had just one athlete in the boys varsity field as well, with Tony Racine finishing 51st in 20:12.
All three teams are back in action Tuesday in Shenandoah in a meet that was originally scheduled for last Tuesday.