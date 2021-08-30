Jones, Egbert lead Shenandoah XC at Glenwood

Eli Schuster was next for the Mustangs with a 49th-place finish of 20:05, just 27 seconds and seven places ahead of freshman Damian Little Thunder.

“Eli and Damien worked well together throughout the race,” Campbell said. “I think the team could develop a pretty strong pack that could cause people problems down the road.”

Josh Schuster and George Martin were the final scorers for the Mustangs. Schuster was 62nd in 20:57 and Martin 67th in 21:25.

Davin Holste completed Shenandoah’s field with a 79th-place mark in 22:48 in his first varsity race.

“I’m very proud of how the guys competed,” Campbell said. “All 15 of our guys gave their best and that is all I can ask of them. We now have a baseline and we will set some goals from here going forward.”

Essex had just one athlete in the boys varsity field as well, with Tony Racine finishing 51st in 20:12.

All three teams are back in action Tuesday in Shenandoah in a meet that was originally scheduled for last Tuesday.