The Clarinda girls and boys track and field teams brought home third-place finishes from the Northwest Missouri High School Indoor Track and Field Invitational, held Saturday, March 18, on the Northwest Missouri State campus in Maryville.

The Cardinal boys scored 65 points, just one behind runner-up Glenwood. Millard South, Nebraska won the team title with 75 points. The Cardinal girls scored 63.5 points, trailing only Millard South’s 86.5 and Glenwood’s 77.5.

The Clarinda girls had a pair of wins during the meet, with Kylie Meier taking the 400 meter dash title in 1 minute, 3.07 seconds and Mayson Hartley winning the 800 in 2:26.07.

Hartley added third-place finishes in both the 1600 meter run in 5:42.41 and the 3200 in 12:18.11.

Meier led off Clarinda’s top two relays on the day. She was joined by Taylor Cole, Bailey Nordyke and Jerzee Knight in finishing second in the 4x200 in 1:49.99 and third in the 4x400 in 4:21.02.

Knight was also second in the long jump with a best leap of 16 feet, 1.75 inches and third in the high jump at 4-10.25.

The Cardinals added a fifth-place mark from Cole in the 60 meter dash in 8.34 and an eighth-place run from Nordyke in the 400 in 1:05.40.

Isaac Jones led the Cardinal boys from the field. He won the long jump with a best leap of 20-11.75 and finished third in both the high jump at 6-1.5 and the triple jump, an event that isn’t even part of the high school program in Iowa, in 41-8.75.

Jones also anchored the fifth-place 4x400 meter relay team, joining Nathan King, Tadyn Brown and Wyatt Schmitt across the line in 3:39.25.

The Cardinals also placed in the other two relays with King, Schmitt, Kaden Roop and Brown taking fourth in the 4x200 in 1:35.75 and the distance medley relay (1200, 400, 800, 1600) team of Kyle Wagoner, King, Wyman and Treyton Schaapherder earning a fourth-place mark of 11:15.21.

Schaapherder and Wagoner both placed in the two longest individual events. Schaapherder was fourth in the 3200 in 10:14.74 and fifth in the 1600 in 4:43.22. Wagoner finished sixth in the 3200 in 10:32.89 and eighth in the 1600 in 4:58.86.

Brown added a pair of individual top six finishes with a fifth-place mark in the long jump at 20-3.5 and sixth in the 60 meter dash in 7.29.

Levi Wise and Schmitt both placed in the 60 meter hurdles, with Wise taking fourth in 9.19 and Schmitt fifth in 9.26.

Both Clarinda teams head outdoors for the first time this season Thursday at Carroll’s early bird meet.

Full Clarinda results (top 8 places shown)

Girls

Team standings: 3. Clarinda 63.5.

60 meter dash: 5. Taylor Cole 8.34 (8.39 in prelims to qualify fifth for final); Kelby Gray 8.87; Aly Meier 9.03

60 meter hurdles: Bailey Nordyke 11.06.

200 meter dash: Maddie Cole 29.89; Carly Kent 30.49; Ellie Cole 31.34

400 meter dash: 1. Kylie Meier 1:03.07; 8. Bailey Nordyke 1:05.40; Richlyn Muff 1:16.37.

800 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 2:26.07; Kambry Gordon 3:08.61.

1600 meter run: 3. Mayson Hartley 5:42.41

3200 meter run: 3. Mayson Hartley 12:18.11.

Shot put: Lylly Merrill 29-6.5; Kaylee Smith 24-2.5.

Long jump: 2. Jerzee Knight 16-1.75; Kylie Meier 14-10.75; Taylor Cole 14-9.25.

High jump: 3. Jerzee Knight 4-10.25; Carsen Wellhausen 4-4.25; Ellie Cole 4-2.25.

4x200 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Kylie Meier, Taylor Cole, Bailey Nordyke, Jerzee Knight) 1:49.99; Clarinda (Aly Meier, Kelby Gray, Presley Jobe, Addy Wagoner) 1:57.32.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Kylie Meier, Taylor Cole, Bailey Nordyke, Jerzee Knight) 4:21.02; Clarinda (Addy Wagoner, Presley Jobe, Aly Meier, Mayson Hartley) 4:35.90.

Distance medley relay (1200, 400, 800, 1600): Clarinda (Richlyn Muff, Annika Price, Hannah Higgins, Kambry Gordon) 17:33.23.

Boys

60 meter dash: 6. Tadyn Brown 7.29 (7.31 in prelims to qualify sixth for the final); Nathan King 7.77; Kade Engstrand 8.01.

60 meter hurdles: 4. Levi Wise 9.19 (9.45 in prelims to qualify fifth for the final); 5. Wyatt Schmitt 9.26 (9.41 in prelims to qualify fourth for the final); Kaden Roop 10.54.

200 meter dash: Crayton Iversen 26.16; Ayden In 26.37.

400 meter dash: Alec Wyman 55.68; Taten Eighmy 59.36.

800 meter run: Ronnie Weidman 2:20.46; Deacon Iversen 2:29.45.

1600 meter run: 5. Treyton Schaapherder 4:43.22; 8. Kyle Wagoner 4:58.86.

3200 meter run: 4. Treyton Schaapherder 10:14.74; 6. Kyle Wagoner 10:32.89.

Shot put: Jordan Butt 36-11.5; Quinton Roberts 35-1.25; Brayden Tillman 32-7.75.

Long jump: 1. Isaac Jones 20-11.75; 5. Tadyn Brown 20-3.5; Kaden Roop 19-0.

High jump: 3. Isaac Jones 6-1.5.

Triple jump: 3. Isaac Jones 41-8.75.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Nathan King, Wyatt Schmitt, Kaden Roop, Tadyn Brown) 1:35.75; Clarinda (Kade Engstrand, Jonah Norton, Ayden Sunderman, Levi Wise) 1:41.54.

4x400 meter relay: 5. Clarinda (Nathan King, Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Isaac Jones) 3:39.25; Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Kyle Wagoner, Treyton Schaapherder, Ronnie Weidman) 3:47.26.

Distance medley relay (1200, 400, 800, 1600): 4. Clarinda (Kyle Wagoner, Nathan King, Alec Wyman, Treyton Schaapherder) 11:15.21.